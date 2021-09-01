COVID spike in Brown County

The COVID case counts in Brown County saw a dramatic spike in August, with over 180 labs confirmed cases and two deaths. Brown County Public Health reported that the most recent COVID-related deaths occurred in the last week. These two deaths were the first COVID deaths in Brown County since early May. The total number of cases is 10 times higher than the previous month. This is also the highest monthly COVID case rate since April. August 2021 has over three times as many COVID cases as of August 2020. The first week of August saw a sharp increase. The majority of new COVID cases are among the unvaccinated. There have been a few breakthrough cases among the vaccinated, but this was anticipated with the high viral load present in the delta variant. Brown County Public Health still views vaccination as the best option for preventing virus spread.