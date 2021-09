According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is now seen navigating the 1.1795-1.1895 range. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ yesterday was incorrect and it fell to 1.1836 before closing on a soft note at 1.1839 (-0.24%). Despite the relatively sharp decline, downward momentum has not improved by much. That said, there is room for EUR to weaken to 1.1820. The major support at 1.1795 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.1860 followed by 1.1875.”