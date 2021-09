The Los Angeles Chargers shocked many with a few surprising roster cuts as the regular season arrives. Los Angeles utilized the entire preseason as tryouts for the team. Hardly any of the starters played, besides a few linemen and linebackers. That allowed for many of the backups and rookies to earn reps in the three games. Regardless of the results, head coach Brandon Staley and his staff had a lot of thinking to do leading up to Tuesday’s roster deadline.