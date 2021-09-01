Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Louisiana

The new era of Texas football is only days away.

No. 21 Texas will host No. 23 Louisiana on Sept. 4 to open the 2021 college football season. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 10-1 last season and are catching the Longhorns at their most vulnerable.

The Tipico betting odds for the game favor Texas (minus-8.5). A strong running back room should certainly help an inexperienced quarterback under center, but how confident is the Longhorns Wire staff that Texas can pull out the win?

Staff predicts the game

With a new coaching staff and inexperienced quarterback under center, an opening game against a ranked opponent is cause for concern. That in itself is a recipe for growing pains at some point, but not enough that Texas can’t overcome them. Don’t forget, Texas has a potential Heisman candidate at running back who is more than capable of carrying the load.

The overall talent difference between the two programs is notable, and Louisiana had several one-score victories over mediocre teams last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns cannot be overlooked, but it’s worth noting that I feel more uneasy about Week 2 when the Longhorns travel to Arkansas than the season opener. Survive and advance is all that matters in Week 1.

Texas 34, Louisiana 20

Griffin McVeigh

Everybody is going to pick this game as the one to look out for a big upset for Week 1. Since the betting line opened at nearly 16 points, it has nearly been cut in half and is down to Texas minus-8.5 per Tipico. Personally, this seems like something the Longhorns should cover with ease. Two things are going to win this game for Texas: The defensive line and Bijan Robinson.

Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo are going to dominate on the inside with Jacoby Jones and Ray Thornton rushing the passer. Texas’ depth goes way past those four and quality players can rotate in and out whenever Pete Kwiatkowski sees fit. Louisiana will not be able to hold the defensive line for all four quarters.

Second, it’s as simple as handing Robinson the ball. Even if every other facet of the offense is struggling early, the running back is good enough to carry the load until Sarkisian is able to make adjustments. When in doubt, hand it off to No. 5.

Texas 38, Louisiana 21

Kevin Borba

There is so much anticipation for everything about this game due to the new staff and quarterback, which I think will cause the team to get off to a slower than desired start. However, once the jitters fade and everyone settles, there is no reason that Texas should not handle business in this game. Sarkisian will call an extremely aggressive game not only to give Texas confidence immediately, but to take the wind out of the Louisiana sails. Although this is Hudson Card’s first start, Sarkisian will do anything in his power to ensure that Card can hit receivers to build his confidence. Bijan Robinson will also likely put his hype train into gear, as we can certainly expect him to get over 20 carries.

Louisiana is a dangerous team for the Longhorns to open the season off with, because they are returning an experienced offense and a very solid defense that can give a young quarterback troubles. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ success comes down to fifth-year senior quarterback, Levi Lewis. He will need to have the game of his life, as the Texas defense should be much improved. I think Lewis will get Louisiana off to a hot start, and rattle Texas and the college football world, but the Longhorns have the talent, athleticism and scheming abilities to overcome any and everything thrown at them.

It could be a catastrophic start to the team’s confidence and the season if they drop this one. If Texas can avoid self-inflicted mistakes, something that has long plagued it, this game should not be that close.

Texas 42, Louisiana 28