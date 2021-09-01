Cancel
First look at Michels' R1ver project in Harbor District: Slideshow

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Michels Corp. has about 170 people working in the new office building at its R1ver development in Milwaukee, and vice president Tim Michels expects to increase that count in the coming years.

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

