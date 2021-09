Every summer, swarms of mosquitoes descend on the U.S., leaving folks with itchy bug bites and, in some cases, even transmitting diseases like Zika virus, West Nile virus, and dengue fever. While, in most cases, a wave of a fly swatter is sufficient to keep these bloodsuckers at bay, experts warn that residents of one area in the U.S. should prepare themselves for an onslaught of "extremely aggressive" mosquitoes soon. Read on to discover if you should be arming yourself against these pests in the near future.