Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3814; (P) 1.3842; (R1) 1.3864;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first. On the upside, above 1.3890 will resume the rise from 1.3601 to 1.3982 resistance first. Decisive break there will l indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Near term outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.4248. However, on the downside, break of 1.3730 support will bring retest of 1.3570/3601 support zone instead.