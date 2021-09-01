AUD/USD analysis: Likely to maintain channel

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar slipped back below 0.74 US cents through trade on Tuesday, amid a softening in demand for risk. Investors appeared set on adopting a cautious tone, yet there is no obvious catalyst for the risk off vibe. Instead, it appears markets are consolidating positions following the surge in positive sentiment through the last 2 weeks. Having tracked sideways in the early part of the local session, the AUD jumped to intraday highs at 0.7470 after the RBA announced it would reduce the size of monthly bond purchases from $5bn to $4bn. The uptick was immediately reversed as investors scrambled to adjust expectations as the RBA announced they would maintain the reduced rate of bond purchase through until at least mid-February, removing previous expectations for a revision in November. The dovish tapering of QE supports prompted a modest sell off through the back end of the local session before the shift in risk demand and global backdrop drove the AUD toward intraday lows at 0.7380.