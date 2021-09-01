Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Premature Evaluation: Kacey Musgraves star-crossed

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKacey Musgraves knew her fairytale couldn’t last. She put it right there in the middle of the fairytale. “I’m the kind of person who starts getting kinda nervous when I’m having the time of my life,” she sang on “Happy & Sad,” one of the many sighing folk-pop gems on 2018’s Golden Hour. On most of those songs, the bliss crowded out the doubts. There were outliers — the spectacular breakup anthem “Space Cowboy,” the indignant country-disco banger “High Horse,” the tender piano ballads “Mother” and “Rainbow” — but the album was largely consumed with Musgraves’ new marriage to fellow Nashville singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. It was a portrait of domestic contentment that played like one long psychedelic swoon, and man was it good.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Lorde
Person
Ruston Kelly
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Crossed#Art#Golden Hour#Flamenco Guitar#The Recording Academy#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musiccountryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Kacey Musgraves's Instagram After She Shares Career Huge News

Kacey Musgraves is leaving fans absolutely speechless by releasing a new single, album release date, and film all in one weekend. The Golden Hour singer recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 21. Usually the person celebrating their birthday gets all the gifts, but Spacey Kacey is gifting fans with exciting news. Here's how it all went down on Instagram.
MusicCMT

Kacey Musgraves Gifts Fans New Music On Her Own Birthday

Today, on her birthday (August 21) Kacey Musgraves gifts us… new music!. In a series of 15 instagram posts, tiled visually as a clouded sky moving from bright-blue of day to a darkened night, the Golden Hour singer presented fans with a chill-inducing taste of brand new music. The first of the 15 social media posts gives 20 seconds audio-visual; after a short intro Musgraves’ distinct vocals chime in with “Let me set the scene..” and that she does. What comes next are 14 audio-free posts, marked without captions, but visuals that highlight, what we’re to assume are lyrics.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind Kacey Musgraves' 'Justified'

For nearly a decade now, Kacey Musgraves has been making noise in the country music world. She first burst onto the scene in 2013, making a splash with her critically-acclaimed debut record, "Same Trailer Different Park." Since then, the Texas native has continued to expand on her country-rooted sound — venturing into the Christmas and, most notably, pop scenes over the course of her career. And now, with her fifth record "Star-Crossed" set for release on September 10, the singer is showing the world a new side of her as she slowly rolls out singles from the upcoming release.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Kacey Musgraves shares new song/video “justified”

Kacey Musgraves won four Grammys including Album of the Year for her fourth studio album Godlen Hour, a project inspired by new love and her marriage to fellow country music artist Ruston Kelly. Her new album star-crossed, out on September 10, takes its energy from the breakdown of that union. After sharing the project's title track, Musgraves returns with "justified," a song written from deep within the ambivalence of a breakup.
Beauty & FashionNME

Kacey Musgraves embraces healing pains on new single ‘justified’

Kacey Musgraves has shared the emotive second cut from her new album ‘star-crossed’, following the smoky and dramatic title track with ‘justified’. The track serves as a poignant reflection on Musgraves’ divorce from country singer Ruston Kelly, musing about how “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line” over a bed of gentle acoustic strumming, empyrean synths and punchy, yet understated percussion.
CelebritiesMTV

Kacey Musgraves's Feelings Are 'Justified' In New Heartbreak Anthem

Kacey Musgraves dropped a new heartbreak anthem called “Justified” on Friday (August 27), along with a music video in which she tries to heal from the loss of a relationship. The video begins with a Musgraves driving solemnly through a desert while listening to a commercial on love counseling from...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Kacey Musgraves is back! Will she win more Grammys with ‘Star-Crossed,’ her followup to ‘Golden Hour’?

It’s been three years since Kacey Musgraves released “Golden Hour,” which went on to win her four Grammys including Album of the Year. Now she’s back with her followup, “Star-Crossed,” which she previewed on August 23 with the release of its title track as its lead single as well as the trailer for an accompanying Paramount+ film that will feature its music. Watch the lyric video for the single above, and scroll down to watch the trailer. Musgraves in a markedly different place than she was when we last heard from her. “Golden Hour” was inspired by finding love with her...
MusicTexas Monthly

In Her New Album, Kacey Musgraves Pieces Her Heart Back Together

In the centuries-old Japanese tradition of kintsugi, artists restore broken pottery by gluing the pieces back together with lacquer, which is often dusted or mixed with gold. The resulting aurous veins are meant to highlight the breakage—a celebration that something shattered can become whole again. Two years ago, Kacey Musgraves’s...
MusicETOnline.com

2021 MTV VMAs: Kacey Musgraves to Make Her Performance Debut

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are already shaping up to be epic!. On Thursday, MTV announced that Kacey Musgraves will make her VMAs debut at this year's ceremony, which will be held on Sept. 12. The six-time GRAMMY winner is sure to wow the crowd with a world premiere performance of her new title track, "Star-Crossed."
MusicSFGate

Kacey Musgraves Sets Arena Tour for Early 2022

Kacey Musgraves will be bringing the sadcore to arenas early next year, as dates for an arena tour dubbed “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” in January and February 2022 have been unveiled. The AEG Presents-promoted outing is described as a “limited” headlining tour and, with only 15 cities initially on the agenda, is...
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

Review: Kacey Musgraves breaks down marriage breakup

“star-crossed,” Kacey Musgraves (Interscope Records/UMG Nashville) Kacey Musgraves breaks down the breakdown of her marriage on “star-crossed,” her follow-up to 2018's Grammy winning album of the year “Golden Hour.”. Musgraves delivers the story in roughly three acts of tightly woven pop/country songs: the optimism of falling in love, the sadness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy