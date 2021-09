Piers Morgan has been one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's toughest critics. The journalist, whose opinion often causes controversy, has been very outspoken about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and really went hard on them following their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. Morgan has long-maintained that he feels that Meghan has lied about her experiences with the royal family, and he hasn't been shy about sharing his take. "I don't believe a word she says...I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," Morgan said on an episode of ITV's "Good Morning Britain," according to Vanity Fair.