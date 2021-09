I have reached the point in this summer/pandemic where I no longer wish to think about what clothes I put on my body. It is too hot, and I am too tired. Put me in a romper-style hazmat suit and let me be. Fortunately, bodysuits and other one-piece outfits require minimal brain effort and are everywhere. Among these is the exercise dress, an A-line athleisure dress usually made of nylon, spandex, or some other stretchy material. It has built in shorts and a true oxymoron of a name. One that begs the question: What do you even do in an exercise dress? Because it is absolutely not exercise.