Apple adds driver's licenses, state IDs to Apple Wallet
Apple is working with eight states to bring state IDs and driver's licenses to Apple Wallet in a move that could make airport check-ins easier. The company said that Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be bringing their IDs to Apple Wallet for display on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple is pushing Apple Wallet to be an ID repository with plans to add student IDs, corporate badges, hotel keys and other items.www.zdnet.com
