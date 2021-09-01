Prepare to become an Apple Certified Support Professional for under $30

Rrrrr-Rrrrr-Rrrrr. You know that sound…the sound of a car with an old battery trying to start on a cold winter morning. These days, many businesses in the Beaverton area feel like that old car. March 2020 brought the full punch of the pandemic on employers, from the supply chain to the human resources side. As we entered 2021, there was hope on the horizon with effective vaccines becoming available and restrictions starting to loosen. Finally, on June 30th, the State of Oregon lifted all restrictions. So naturally, the engines of local businesses cranked up and purred like a kitten, right? WRONG.