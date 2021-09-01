Cancel
WisEye Morning Minute: Operation of Unregistered Vehicles During State of Emergency

madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Transportation held a public hearing Tuesday on Assembly Bill 445 relating to the operation of unregistered vehicles. Specifically, the bill would make it only legal to drive an unregistered vehicle during a state of emergency if the vehicle is being driven to flee dangerous circumstances such as forest fires. Supporters of the bill say that current law creates difficulties for police investigating crimes as it allows residents to drive unregistered vehicles during a declared state of emergency such as COVID-19. They highlighted that police officers who uncover evidence of a crime during a traffic stop for registration violations will have a difficult time proving the reason for the initial stop was legal because of current law. This segment features bill author Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) and testifier Monticello Police Chief Szvon Conway.

