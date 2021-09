While Warner Bros. have been expressing their desire to bring more DC properties to HBO Max and expand their extended universe in a similar way to Disney and Marvel, the overall DC universe will be growing next year thanks to a new addition to the CW's roster of DC shows in the form of Naomi, the live action series that will adapt the comic-book series of the same name. The news broke of a series order for the show earlier in the summer, but there has been little to go for fans as to what the series will actually be bringing to The CE family. Now writer and executive producer Ava DuVernay has confirmed with a tweet that filming is underway on the series, as well as giving a glimpse of the series slate and logo design.