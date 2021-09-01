Andy Shauf shares new single “Spanish on the Beach”; tour starts next week
Andy Shauf is back with a back with a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a charming acoustic number about language barriers at an all-inclusive resort. The song also has lyrical ties to his 2020 album, The Neon Skyline. “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator's life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.” Hopefully not White Lotus levels of destruction. You can watch the rubber duckie-filled lyric video below.www.brooklynvegan.com
