Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Andy Shauf shares new single “Spanish on the Beach”; tour starts next week

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Shauf is back with a back with a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a charming acoustic number about language barriers at an all-inclusive resort. The song also has lyrical ties to his 2020 album, The Neon Skyline. “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator's life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.” Hopefully not White Lotus levels of destruction. You can watch the rubber duckie-filled lyric video below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Shauf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Beach#Washington Dc#Atlanta#Spanish#North American#Mi Calvin College#Block Party#Co Fox Theatre#Ut The Urban Lounge#Id#Wa#Tx Levitation Festival#Qc Corona#Ma#Ny Colony Cafe Sun#Va#Nc#Al Saturn#Ga#Pa Union Transfer Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Tasha Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Perfect Wife”

Chicago-based artist Tasha has announced the release of her sophomore album, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, sharing a video for its lead single “Perfect Wife.” Tell Me What You Miss the Most will be out on November 5 via Father/Daughter. Watch the coool-directed video below, and also check out the album’s tracklist and cover art along with a set of tour dates.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Andy Shauf Wishes Precious Moments Could Last Forever on “Spanish on the Beach”

Andy Shauf‘s songwriting is compelling for his ability to paint a vivid narrative scene in both physical detail and emotional complexity. His last album came out at the beginning of 2020 and we haven’t heard much from him since outside of a demo and a couple B-sides from last year’s The Neon Skyline. Today, however, there is new music from Shauf in the form of a single called “Spanish on the Beach.”
MusicStereogum

Andy Shauf – “Spanish On The Beach”

Last year, Andy Shauf released his most recent album, The Neon Skyline. (We named it one of the best of 2020.) Now, Shauf’s finally about to hit the road and play these songs live, and ahead of kicking his tour off he’s shared a new single. Shauf’s latest is called...
Los Angeles, CAJamBase

My Morning Jacket Announces New Self Titled Album & Shares Single

My Morning Jacket will issue a new self-titled studio album through ATO Records on October 22. The band previewed the LP by releasing its lead single and opening track, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” as well as an accompanying video. The quintet assembled before the pandemic to record the album during two...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers No Longer Playing Indoor Concerts on 2021 U.S. Tour

Phoebe Bridgers will no longer be playing concerts at indoor venues on her upcoming tour of the United States. Shows that had been scheduled to occur indoors will now be moved to outdoor locations. For example, Bridgers will no longer perform at Detroit’s Royal Oak Music Theatre. Instead, she’ll play a show at the city’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Find Bridgers’ schedule and announcement below.
MusicJamBase

Hand Habits Share New Single ‘No Difference’

Hand Habits unveiled “No Difference,” the second single from the forthcoming Fun House album, as well as a video for the track. The project led by multi-instrumentalist Meg Duffy will release Fun House through Saddle Creek on October 22. Duffy teamed with producer Sasami Ashworth and engineer Kyle Thomas to...
Musictreblezine.com

Caribou shares new single, “You Can Do It”

Caribou has shared a new track titled “You Can Do It.” The track has been released in the form of a fun new video featuring dogs catching frisbees. Check it out below. Caribou is also touring this fall and winter. Check out those dates below. Caribou’s last album was 2020’s...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

The Residents Cancel 50th Anniversary Dog Stab! Tour Over COVID Concerns

American art collective The Residents announced on Monday that they are canceling their 50th Anniversary Dog Stab! Tour. This tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, has been rescheduled numerous times due to the COVID pandemic. Amidst the recent surge of cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the group has finally decided to pull the plug on the highly anticipated tour.
Musicstereoboard.com

Griff Unveils New Single One Night

Griff has dropped a new single. The dancey, synth-led One Night marks the 20-year-old alt-pop star's first new music since the release of her debut mixtape, 'One Foot In Front Of The Other', released through Warner Records in June. She said:. "One Night is about feeling like you're always carrying...
Brooklyn, NYhotnewhiphop.com

22Gz Releases New Single "Steppers" Ahead Of Upcoming Tour

22Gz is one of the primary voices of the Brooklyn drill resurgence, and he's officially back with a new single called "Steppers." The Kodak Black-affiliated rapper has returned with a new single ahead of his upcoming North American tour, which makes stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, and other cities. The 23-year-old raps over a piano loop, offering a contrast with his hard, menacing bars. "Told 'em to bring me his chain, they ended up ripping his neck off," he sings in the chorus.
Musicedmidentity.com

Bingo Players and Zookëper Drop New Tune Ahead of Bingo Beach Tour

Bingo Players and Zookëper teamed up to produce a fresh track called “Do What You Like” and are embarking on a tour across the US. As one of the artists who helped define the rise of dance music during the past decade, Bingo Players has only continued to prove time and time again that his production prowess is top-tier. Tracks like “Rattle,” “Mode,” and “Cry (Just A Little)” have gone on to become true classics in the scene, and his more recent tunes such as “Brighter Days,” “Forever Love” with Disco Fries and Viiq, and the 2020 Remix of “Devotion” are just as impactful.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Julianna Barwick Announces 2022 Tour

Julianna Barwick has announced that she’s bringing her live shows on the road in 2022. The dates take place in May across the United States. She’s also released three extended versions of songs from her 2020 album Healing Is a Miracle on the Calm app: “Inspirit,” “Healing Is a Miracle,” and “Wishing Well.” Find her tour dates below.
MusicNME

JPEGMAFIA shares new song ‘TRUST!’ and unveils new tour dates

JPEGMAFIA has shared a new song ‘TRUST!’ – you can listen to the new song below. The rapper has also announced a series of new UK tour dates that will see him play shows in Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and Manchester in March 2022. Tickets for the gigs on sale at...
Entertainmentbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Cassandra Jenkins, Teenage Halloween, Holly Humberstone, Movements, more

"It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to hold off on playing shows for the month of September," Cassandra Jenkins writes. "I want to foster spaces that are safe for my audience, my band, and my body, and to consider the wellbeing of our broader communities. I’m so grateful for your continued support as I navigate the shifting landscape surrounding my upcoming shows at this pivotal moment in our global health crisis. Please get the vaccine, wear your masks, take care & stay tender. I can’t wait to see you." Those canceled dates include ones opening for Andy Shauf.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Portrayal of Guilt sign to Run For Cover, announce new album (exclusive splatter vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our limited red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album. The impossible-to-pigeonhole Portrayal of Guilt already released one of the year's best heavy albums in January with We Are Always Alone (on Closed Casket Activities), and then they followed it last month with a split single with Chat Pile, and now the band have signed to Run For Cover and announced their second full-length of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, due November 5 via their new label home. "We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie," guitarist/vocalist Matt King said of the album. "We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear." The album was produced by Uniform's Ben Greenberg and it features guest vocals from Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (on "Fall From Grace") and Anatomy's Jenna Rose (on "Sadist").
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Dodos announce new album ‘Grizzly Peak’ & tour, share two new songs

The Dodos have announced their eighth album, Grizzly Peak, due November 12 via Polyvinyl (pre-order). The album was written as guitarist/vocalist Meric Long began experiencing the early stages of arthritis in his fingers, threatening his ability to play guitar, and Meric also envisioned the album as a thank you to longtime fans who kept him going when the thing he loves doing most was put in jeopardy. That message comes through on "Annie," one of two songs released alongside the album announcement.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

FINNEAS Shares Video for New Single “The 90s”

FINNEAS has shared a video for his new single “The 90s.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut studio album Optimist, out October 15 via Interscope. Check out the video, directed by Sam Bennett and choreographed by Monika Felice Smith, below, along with a list of tour dates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy