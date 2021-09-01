Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/1/21: Cade Marlowe, Xander Bogaerts, and Brad Hand

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts has been asymptomatic since testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Bogaerts was pulled early in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Rays after the Red Sox received word he became the latest player on the roster to have contracted the virus. Fortunately, Bogaerts looks to be faring better in his recovery from the ailment than some of Boston's other infected players, but he'll still need to complete a quarantine period before he's eligible to rejoin the team for workouts. With all of Bogaerts, Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and Yairo Munoz on the COVID-19 injured list, Danny Santana, Jonathan Arauz and Jack Lopez are expected to serve as Boston's primary options at the two middle-infield spots until at least one of four inactive players returns.