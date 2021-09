Both the Mets’ offense and the bullpen had yet another tough day against the Giants as the team was swept away by San Francisco by a final score of 3-2. It was tied at two apiece heading into the eighth inning but the wheels came off when Seth Lugo didn’t record an out, and an errant throw by Kevin Pillar led to the go-ahead run. Aaron Loup followed and walked the bases loaded with nobody out, but got out of it with the help of Jonathan Villar who made a nice play at home on a slow ground ball.