Ogunquit Firemen Paint in Perkins Cove Plein Air Painting Event

(Ogunquit, ME) The town of Ogunquit, which has a rich art history, is hosting its first Plein Air Painting Event in beautiful Perkins Cove on Saturday, September 11 (rain date is Sunday, September 12). The painting competition will take place from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm with more than $1,500 in prize money and a bunch of fresh Maine lobsters awarded to both professional and amateur artists. David Lussier, an award-winning contemporary impressionist and nationally recognized plein air artist and instructor, will be a judge and provide a demonstration.