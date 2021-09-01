Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogunquit, ME

Ogunquit Firemen Paint in Perkins Cove Plein Air Painting Event

By Brenda Bonneville, editor
maineartscene.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ogunquit, ME) The town of Ogunquit, which has a rich art history, is hosting its first Plein Air Painting Event in beautiful Perkins Cove on Saturday, September 11 (rain date is Sunday, September 12). The painting competition will take place from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm with more than $1,500 in prize money and a bunch of fresh Maine lobsters awarded to both professional and amateur artists. David Lussier, an award-winning contemporary impressionist and nationally recognized plein air artist and instructor, will be a judge and provide a demonstration.

www.maineartscene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogunquit, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Ogunquit, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Cape Neddick, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Ogunquit Firemen Paint#Plein Air Artist#Summer School Of Art#Wells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy