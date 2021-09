Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (59-43) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) The Skeeters jumped out to an early lead scoring 3 runs in the first inning on a Matijevic 2 run double and Costes RBI single. Scheetz got the start and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. The Skeeters got another run in the 2nd on a Costes RBI groundout. Costes would add another RBI groundout in the 4th. El Paso tied the game up at 5 in the 5th and the game would stay tied 5-5 going into the 9th. El Paso was able to walk it off in the 9th for the 6-5 win.