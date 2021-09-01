OMA pavilion brings fresh slant to California temple

Every room tells a story. Some are like novels, straightforward with “once upon a time” and “the end,” while others are mysteries leaving us puzzled. But all have a bit of biography (how could they not?). This room by English designer Veere Grenney was created in the late 1980s, around the time that both of us started our design firms. In this case, I was able to learn from Grenney directly that this is a 19th-century villa in Chelsea, which he designed in collaboration with a glamorous European client whose tastes favored the unconventional, oftentimes outrageous. The wallpaper was an antiques store find and hand-painted sometime in the 1700s, and what existed was a little shy of covering the room. So Grenney found a genius restorer to seamlessly add to the existing panels. It became a backdrop for this exuberantly painted Venetian commode, which one can only imagine suited the personality of its stylish owner. Pale marble floors are softened with a sizable needlepoint rug, a solid silk that allows the Italian chairs to speak for themselves. And the largest possible mirror for the space continues this biography, reflecting a feminine palette of apricot, celadon, and buttery yellow.