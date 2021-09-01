OMA pavilion brings fresh slant to California temple
The Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles has just unveiled its latest addition. The Audrey Irmas Pavilion is not only famed architecture studio OMA’s first California religious commission; it is also its first cultural building in the state. Led by practice partner Shohei Shigematsu, the modern pavilion was concieved as a contemporary addition and counterpoint to the complex’s 1929 Byzantine-Revival sanctuary next door.www.wallpaper.com
