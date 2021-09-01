Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google appeals ‘disproportionate’ French copyright, talks fine

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penalty relates to the adtech giant’s approach toward paying news publishers for content reuse. In a statement today, Sebastien Missoffe, a Google France VP and country manager, characterized the fine as “disproportionate” — claiming that the $592 million penalty is not justified in light of Google’s “efforts” to cut a deal with news publishers and comply with updated copyright rules. Which reads like fairly weak sauce, as defence statements go.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google News#France#Copyright#French#Google France Vp#The European Union#Pan Eu#Reuters#Autorit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Ledgy is an equity management tool for European startups

Ledgy wants to become the ownership management tool for the rest of the world. Based in Switzerland, several well-known European startups are already using Ledgy, such as Wefox, Kry, Bitpanda, Gorillas and Trade Republic. The company recently closed a $10 million Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital. Other...
BusinessTechCrunch

Apple’s next event is September 14

The company’s reportedly got a lot of hardware waiting in the wings ahead of the holidays, but the timing in certainly right on this one for the iPhone 13. Last year marked a rare delay for the company, owing to larger issues with the supply chain that hamstrung most of the industry.
Public SafetyTechCrunch

ProtonMail logged IP address of French activist after order by Swiss authorities

For the past year, a group of people have taken over a handful of commercial premises and apartments near Place Sainte Marthe in Paris. They want to fight against gentrification, real estate speculation, Airbnb and high-end restaurants. While it started as a local conflict, it quickly became a symbolic campaign. They attracted newspaper headlines when they started occupying premises rented by Le Petit Cambodge — a restaurant that was targeted by the November 13th, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google News Sending Users Directly to Publishers’ Websites

An update rolling out soon to the Google News app will send users directly to publishers’ own webpages, rather than being sent to AMP pages. Google announced earlier this year it would begin supporting non-AMP content in Google News as part of the page experience update. The update was launched...
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

U.S. DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business -Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google over the internet search giant’s digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-01/us-prepares-google-antitrust-lawsuit-over-digital-advertising-business?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company...
BusinessPhone Arena

Association representing Samsung and Apple opposes proposed longer security support and parts availability

Germany has proposed that the European Commission impose regulations on smartphone and tablet manufacturers to increase the usability of devices. The European Commission is a politically independent branch of the European Union that is responsible for enforcing EU laws and proposing legislation. Germany's federal government wants device makers to promise at least seven security updates, 2 years more than what the commission was planning.
BusinessTechCrunch

Apple’s dangerous path

Last week, we dove into the truly bizarre machinations of the NFT market. This week, we’re talking about something that’s a little bit more impactful on the current state of the web — Apple’s NeuralHash kerfuffle. If you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Another App Store settlement, Apple asks to personalize ads, Twitter launches Super Follows

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple employees ask Tim Cook to take action on workplace issues

The AppleToo movement in an open letter sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday demanded the company take action on reports of workplace issues including harassment and discrimination. Posted to the AppleToo website, the letter addressed to Cook and Apple's leadership team says the company is not doing enough...
Lawmediapost.com

DOJ Preparing To Sue Google Over Alleged Ad Monopoly: Report

Having already sued Google for alleged antitrust violations in the search arena, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are now preparing an action focused on Google’s alleged monopolistic behavior in digital advertising, according to a Bloomberg source. The DOJ has accelerated its advertising marketplace investigation in recent months, and may...
Lawkfgo.com

Apple must face Siri voice assistant privacy lawsuit -U.S. judge

(Reuters) – A federal judge on Thursday said Apple Inc must face nearly all of a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violates users’ privacy. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said the plaintiffs could try to prove Siri routinely recorded their private conversations because of “accidental...
BusinessNeowin

Google protests €500M fine imposed in France over row with news agencies

Back in July, French regulatory authorities slapped Google with a €500 million ($592 million) fine for failing to reach an agreement with news publishers in the country. Essentially, the French Competition Authority had mandated that Google should hold talks with a publisher within three months after a request is made. These meetings were to be conducted in order to decide how much news outlets should be paid to have their content displayed on Google News. The hefty fine was imposed because many major news agencies claimed that the talks held by Google were not in good faith and that they were not fairly compensated.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Google appeals the millionaire fine in France for media content

Paris, Sep 1 (EFE) .- Google announced on Wednesday an appeal to the fine of 500 million euros imposed last July by the French Competition Authority for not having negotiated in good faith the remuneration to the media of communication for the use of its informative content as required by law.
BusinessNew York Post

Google challenges $591M French fine as part of broader antitrust war

Google plans to fight a $591 million fine that was levied by France’s antitrust watchdog earlier this summer over compensating publishers for news content — just one front in a broader battle that has the tech giant facing off against anti-monopoly regulators across the globe. French authorities first levied the...
BusinessFudzilla

Apple shareholder presided over Apple Nokia case

A federal judge owned Apple stock while presiding over a case brought against the tech giant by Nokia. For those lacking long memories, Apple and Nokia were embroiled in a bitter patent dispute from 2009 to 2011, with both companies filing a series of legal complaints and regulatory challenges as competition in the smartphone market came to a head.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google: Interstitials are Fine Under this Condition

Google’s John Mueller answered if Google considered mobile interstitials a negative page experience factor. Mueller acknowledged that nothing has changed. But he then suggested a way to show interstitials without any negative quality factor affecting the rankings. Mobile Interstitials. A mobile interstitial ad is one that significantly covers a web...
InternetTorrentFreak

Fake ‘U.S. Copyright Office’ Sends Takedown Notices to Google

Google has received several takedown notices that claim to come from the 'U.S. Copyright Office', requesting the search engine to remove 'problematic' URLs. The Government body, which is generally not involved in copyright enforcement, informs TorrentFreak that it has nothing to do with these notices. Unfortunately, Google didn't immediately spot the imposter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy