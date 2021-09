Quarterbacks (2): Starter: Kirk Cousins. Backup: Kellen Mond. Analysis: Cousins represents the present and Mond the future. What isn’t clear is what happens if something happens to Cousins this season? The Vikings were hoping that Jake Browning would win the backup job, but he looked terrible in the preseason and is likely headed back to the practice squad after being placed on waivers. The Vikings’ to-do list for the coming days should include trying to find a veteran backup who can sub for Cousins, if he misses time because of injury or COVID issues. The last thing general manager Rick Spielman wants to do is put Mond in a position to fail and ruin his confidence before he gets started.