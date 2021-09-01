Would you like to see NBA players participate in continental qualifiers for FIBA continental tournaments and the Olympics, even during midseason?

Skip Bayless just never gets short when it comes to hot takes, but his latest one could draw the ire of a whole NBA fanbase in the Los Angeles Lakers. When talking about Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and his ability to defend, score and take over games, Bayless just couldn’t help but compare him to Michael Jordan. While he did acknowledge that Kobe Bryant is the closest to His Airness when it comes to similarities in playing style, the FOX Sports commentator thinks Leonard has more Jordan genes in him.