Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The 10 Best Desk Organizers For a Tidy Workspace

By Leeron Hoory
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clean and organized workspace can help you focus and be more productive. Sometimes, though, it’s a challenge to figure out what exactly needs to be organized, and how—whether it’s papers or random office supplies that are cluttering your space. We’ve put together a list of different options that can help you finally clear your desk and find what you’re looking for when you need it.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workspace#The Organizer#Space Junk#Standing Desk#Sort And Sweet Inc#Salt#Wayfair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Extra-Wide Tiny Home Features Mudroom and Ergonomic Kitchen

A few extra inches can make a big difference in any small living space, and that's especially true when it comes to maximizing the limited amount of square footage in a tiny house. Most tiny houses are built 8.5 feet wide to fit on wheeled trailer bases that can be towed on the road without a permit, and these dimensions can often influence how staircases are oriented, and how kitchens and bathrooms are laid out.
Interior DesignReal Simple

I Live in a Small Apartment, and I Swear by These Space-Saving Storage Cubes

I dream of decorating my home with stylish furniture from funky vintage outposts and brands like West Elm, CB2, and Anthropologie. However, my current budget and lack of square footage simply don't allow for this type of extravagance. In place of gold lacquered buffet tables and Hollywood-approved closet organization systems, I've had to make do with low-cost storage solutions.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Shower Enclosures In Black For A Dream Bathroom

Choosing black for bathroom accessories and complements is one of the best options for designing an attractive and powerful bathroom. The black accessories give the bathrooms an elegant, current look and with a certain industrial air, especially if among these accessories you include the black screen. Four or five years...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Tips for Creating a Perfect Bathroom at Home

Are you wondering how to design the perfect bathroom in your home? But sometimes, it might be impossible to put everything nicely in this space for you to feel the most comfortable. That’s why we prepared a list you can use to at least get close to it. Follow the...
Interior DesignFood52

The Most Underrated Piece of Furniture in My Home

Inspired by the questions/comments on/reactions to my recent piece about swapping outdoor shoes for indoor slippers, I’ve decided to use this space to clarify something: I have a shoe bench by the door so guests who are able to and want to take off their shoes can do so more easily. For guests who can’t or don’t want to, a hardy mat is on standby to catch any debris and soak up any water or snow. Sorry to break it to ya, but I’m not some kind of monster who makes family and friends choose between wearing slippers, going barefoot, or leaving.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Storage Solutions for Bathrooms With No Counter Space

Do you have a bathroom in your home that has absolutely no counter space, and you have made peace with this struggle? If yes, then you don’t have to. There are many ways to add storage to a bathroom that lacks a surface to store your stuff on. Fill An...
Home & Gardenhealththoroughfare.com

10 Best Bean Bag Chairs For A Comfortable Home

Everyone loves a good bean bag chair, and while they may all seem quite the same if you haven’t really explored all the options, there is actually quite a variety of unexpected textures, sizes and functions they can sometimes have. With that being said, if you are on the lookout...
Home & GardenBHG

The 11 Best Garage Storage Systems That Reduce Clutter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Garages tend to house a lot more than just cars, bicycles, and tools. Homeowners might use extra garage space for items that aren't ready to be tossed out, seasonal gear, and miscellaneous storage boxes. Unfortunately, these piles usually turn into mazes or straight-up messes. If you can relate, it's time for a garage organization makeover.
Beauty & FashionDomaine

15 IKEA Billy Bookcase Hacks That Will Make You Do a Double Take

In the time it takes you to read this sentence, another IKEA Billy bookcase is made—there’s one produced every three seconds. By the time you read this sentence, another Billy has sold somewhere in the world—that’s estimated at one every five seconds. Since its launch in 1979, the Billy has become an IKEA staple, having sold over 60 million bookcases worldwide—sixty! million!—with countless design-minded folks turning their blank slate of a bookcase into a genius Billy Bookcase hack.
Interior DesignPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Make and Install a Flushmount Sink and Countertop

Save on countertops by making them yourself with the luxury option of an undermount sink. Plastic laminate for countertops is durable, resistant to water damage, easy to maintain and affordable. You can choose patterns, colors and edge profiles you won’t find with other countertop materials. Plus, you can use an undermount sink — and you can do it yourself. Installing our undermount sink from Karran required only basic tools. Here's how we did it.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

9 best stylish office chairs to upgrade your working from home set-up

Home working has encroached on our living space enormously over the past year. We’ve had to give up precious square footage for makeshift workstations we didn’t know we needed, and with that, re-think our furniture choices in the long term. Indeed, despite restrictions easing across the country, for many of us, it’s looking like at least an element of WFH is here to stay.
Home & GardenIKEA Hackers

IKEA pegboard and cart make home networking a thing of beauty

No matter where I used to put my networking equipment, they either occupied a lot of space or became hard to access, not to mention that the cables tended to get tangled and accumulate dust and spiderwebs. Relocating my networking equipment, as I’ve done a few times before, was also an unpleasant experience, having to gather all the devices, power adapters, and networking cables and sort through what was what.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Walmart’s “Queer Eye” Collection Is Full of Fab Pieces Perfect for a Home Office Upgrade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” (and truly, who isn’t a fan of the Fab Five and their heartwarming adventures at this point?), then you’ve probably thought to yourself at least once or twice, “Man, it would be great if they could work their magic on my space.” While we can’t all be lucky enough to welcome Jonathan, Bobby, Karamo, Tan, and Antoni into our homes, there’s still a way to bring some of their iconic style home thanks to their uber-trendy (and affordable) line at Walmart. The “Queer Eye” collection is full of pieces fit for every room — both indoors and out. But one room they’re especially killing it with is the home office. From chic desks and office chairs to bookshelves and even convertible sofas (because we’re all about maximizing our space here at Apartment Therapy), you can find everything you need for the ultimate home office upgrade right here. Keep reading to check out eight of our favorite pieces that’ll take your home office from drab to fab.

Comments / 0

Community Policy