Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

‘I’m a Cardiologist, and These Are the Heart-Healthy Snacks I Always Have With Me When I Travel’

By Elsie Yang
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEITj_0bjNm9UG00

Nothing defines labor day weekend quite like a little vacation. And while the last 18+ months have taught us the beauty of a good ol’ staycation, for many, bidding farewell to the summer months feels like high time to safely see family members, spend time outdoors in nature, or just go anywhere outside the same four walls we've been staring at before the temps drop.

Whether you're traveling by plane, train, or automobile, there is always something about hitting the road that always brings with it some ravenous hunger (or is that just me?). As a result, when packing for your trip, it’s important to pack some fuel for your body. Of course, not all snacks are created equal, and that becomes particularly true when traveling. While you may have many active adventures planned on the other end of your travel, the process of getting to those adventures may involve more than a few sedentary hours.

“Prolonged travel can have variable effects on health,” says Tamanna Singh, MD, a doctor of clinical cardiology and cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. “With air travel, some people can be impacted by fluctuation in oxygen levels, changes in air pressure, and temperature swings. The air pressure on planes is quite low, which means less oxygen is getting to your body. This can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath, and can cause gas expansion in the gut and stomach discomfort.” Moreover, as Dr. Singh notes, “airplane cabins also have low humidity, which contributes to dehydration.” Even if you’re not flying, sitting still for as little as four hours can lead to increased risk for developing deep venous thrombosis (aka clots in the legs). According to Dr. Singh, this can stress the heart and make it challenging to get adequate oxygenation in your body. As a result of all of the above rationale, she emphasizes that it is particularly important to pay attention to what you’re putting into your body any time you're traveling.

To make sure that you’re well-prepared to enjoy every moment of your travel plans, we asked Dr. Singh for more expert intel about what foods she recommends bringing on your next trip for optimal cardiovascular health, and which ones you should attempt to avoid.

The top healthy travel snacks and beverages, according to a cardiologist

1. Water and electrolytes

Due to the increased risk for dehydration that generally accompanies travel (especially by plane), Dr. Singh recommends plenty of H2O and electrolytes. Be sure to pack a reusable water bottle in your carry on, and bring along some electrolyte packets or tablets, like those from Cure Hydration or Nuun. Drink plenty of water before you leave, drink it on your flight (or in the car), and continue hydrating (yes, even more than usual) while on your vacation. This will also help prevent traveler's constipation.

2. Coconut water

Speaking of the importance of staying well-hydrated when traveling, coconut water is packed with hydration-boosting electrolytes, including potassium and magnesium, which makes it more hydrating than regular water. In addition to keeping you hydrated, electrolytes help regulate your pH and control muscle contractions, which is especially beneficial for travelers spending long hours outside swimming, hiking, or doing any physical activity in warm weather. "Coconut water could be a good choice for rehydration after a long or intense workout, an illness during which you experience vomiting or diarrhea, or after a day out in the sun," Serena Poon, CN, a chef and certified nutritionist previously told Well+Good. Coconut water also contains vitamin C, which can help keep your immune system strong when traveling. Look for low sugar options, like those from Vita Coco or mix up your own by adding Laird Superfood's coconut water mix.

3. Whole foods that are high in protein, like yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, or peanut butter

Given the propensity for folks to experience symptoms of gastrointestinal unrest—including indigestion, bloating, and stomach tightness—during travel, Dr. Singh recommends high-protein snacks that do not promote gas, meaning minimal fiber. That could be anything from a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to crackers with mild cheese, hard-boiled eggs, applesauce, or a turkey wrap. Low-salt tortilla chips with guac, trail mix, and Greek yogurt are three other delicious ideas. After you arrive at your destination, Dr. Singh reminds you that fiber is a super heart-healthy nutrient that should return to being a key component in your meal rotation.

4. Fresh fruit

Speaking of whole foods, eating truly unprocessed ingredients is always a good idea—but especially during travel. Dr. Singh recommends fresh fruit that doesn't have a high fiber content for the same reasoning above. This might include cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, nectarines, peaches, and ripe bananas. You can also peel fruits and whirl them into a smoothie to take with you on the road. All fruits pack a potent amount of heart-healthy vitamins and minerals, like vitamins A, B, and C, plus the carbohydrate content will keep you energized (without spiking your blood sugar) in the air or on the road.

Are there any foods we should limit when traveling?

According to Dr. Singh, there are a few food categories that could cause digestive issues or abdominal pain when flying. “Given the increased risk for gas expansion and abdominal bloating on planes, I suggest avoiding gas-producing foods and fried or fatty foods,” says Dr. Singh. This includes the following:

  1. Red meat: The richness and saltiness of the meat could cause indigestion, nausea, or dehydration (and it's generally not recommended for heart health).
  2. High-fiber foods like beans, legumes, and cruciferous vegetables: These are some of the most nutrient-dense foods, but Dr. Singh says that in travel situations, their high fiber content could result in a lot of extra gas buildup.
  3. Dehydrating beverages: While you may be tempted to order coffee or alcohol mid-flight, Dr. Singh notes that the dehydrating properties of these drinks make them less than ideal for travel. “Patients with heart failure should particularly avoid dehydrating beverages as they are quite dependent on adequate fluid-electrolyte balance,” she adds.

Bottom line

Overall, Dr. Singh recommends that we “stick with whole foods or unprocessed, nutritious snacks that have a good balance of protein, carbs, and healthy unsaturated fats.” The result? A truly spectacular (and heart-healthy) vacation.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Healthy Snack Ideas, Travel Tips

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Vitamins#Nutrition#Fresh Fruit#Md#The Cleveland Clinic#Vita Coco#Laird Superfood#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

New Study Suggests That Drinking Coffee Helps Maintain Strong Muscles and Mobility as You Age

One of the not-so-fun side effects of aging is inevitable loss of strength and mobility. This is due in part to the natural loss of muscle that occurs over the years known as sarcopenia. To slow the process, the best thing you can do is stay active and exercise regularly. However, researchers at the Japan Geriatrics Society say something as simple as drinking a cup of coffee might help, too.
Interior DesignPosted by
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Kale, Says Dietitian

Kale is known as a superfood, and when you take a look at the nutrition value of this leafy green, you'll understand why. This leafy green contains important vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, and it can help us fight off colds, improve our bone health, and even help us have a better hair day.
FitnessCNN

How your 'healthy' lifestyle can be making you tired

(CNN) — Let me guess: You're eating clean, enjoying lots of fruits and vegetables, cutting out meat and are much more plant-based. You've also banned bread, cookies and cake from the house. There is just one problem: You can't seem to stay awake and alert during the day. On the...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid if You Want to Lower Inflammation, Says Dietitian

Inflammation can be a blessing or a curse depending on the situation. On one hand, acute inflammation can be an important part of the healing process in the body. But chronic inflammation, or inflammation that lingers in the body for a long period of time, can cause some serious damage to your cells and tissues, possibly increasing your risk of experiencing outcomes like rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, and even certain cancers.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Here’s What Happens to Your Poop Habits When You Go Vegan

There are many reasons people decide to go vegan. Whether you jump on the vegan train for the health benefits, animal welfare, the planet, or because you simply want to try it, get ready to see some changes in the bathroom. While everybody poops, it’s a highly individualized bodily function,...
FitnessPosted by
SELF

I’m Always Hungry Before Bed. What Should I Do?

As a dietitian, it’s impossible to keep up with all of the latest meal-timing trends—a lot of which are actually just nutrition myths. At the top of the list? The “rule” that you should just say no to eating before bed, due to the belief that nighttime eating can lead to weight gain or mess with a structured eating plan.
FitnessKSAT 12

Here are some healthy habits doctors say are worth adding to your lifestyle

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Adopting a healthy lifestyle isn’t always easy, even for doctors! But after years of seeing what they see, dealing with patients day after day, there are some habits that the experts consider off-limits. Checking hearts, bodies, and minds. On average, doctors see 20 patients a day....
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

8 Foods to Snack on for Focus and Productivity, According to a Neuroscientist and a Dietitian

Everyone is familiar with The Wall. It may hit you at 2 p.m., shortly after you finish eating lunch. Or maybe it doesn't creep up on you until around 4 p.m., when the workday is almost done. The Wall is the barrier between motivation and productivity. You want to get sh*t done, but you can't focus on anything longer than the length of a TikTok video and you just feel flat out tired.
Lifestyledailyhealthpost.com

Food Combo to Strengthen Your Heart

Would you like to discover a food combination you can take today to protect and strengthen your heart? Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women worldwide – but it is largely preventable. One factor that plays a central role in heart health is blood pressure (BP). Cardiovascular disease risk is strongly associated with an increase in BP, even when BP is still within normal range. Today, we present a three-food combo that improves blood flow, and helps reduce blood pressure, boost exercise performance, and delay cognitive decline.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist, and This Is My Weekly Workout Routine for Longevity’

Longevity. It’s a word that’s so easily thrown around, often in conjunction with vitamins, supplements, and the latest trendy workout to hit the mainstream. While many things play into longevity (which, as a refresher, is defined as a long life or existence), none impact it quite as much as regular exercise. Sure, not smoking definitely has a sizable impact, but today we’re here to talk about what to do, not what not to do.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory

When it comes to memory power and concentration, food choices can make a difference. Let’s examine some of the smartest foods for your noggin. Is the right fat where it’s at when it comes to brain food? Unsaturated fats (considered healthier fats) may help protect and preserve your memory. Diets that contain plenty of healthy, unsaturated fats have been linked to lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy