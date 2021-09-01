Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Public Schools Expands Vaccine Requirements To Student-Athletes

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqUja_0bjNm7io00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a spring announcement that all school-based staff must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing for COVID-19, Baltimore City Public Schools on Wednesday expanded its protocols to include student-athletes, and said a similar measure is coming for all other employees in the fall.

As of Wednesday, 85% of teachers and 92% of our principals are vaccinated, the school system said.

Under the new guidelines, all winter sport student-athletes have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, before the season begins. The vaccination requirement also applies to spring sports.

Student-athletes who aren’t vaccinated have to quarantine for 10 days if they are a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, possibly leading to a large number of teammates sitting out and forfeiting games, the school system said.

Those who are vaccinated, however, do not have to quarantine if they are symptom-free.

“This precaution will enable student-athletes to participate in games and practices during that time,” the school system said. “Student-athlete vaccinations keep our students safe while allowing them to play with minimized disruption.”

Participants in fall sports, which are already underway, will not face the same regulations, but City Schools said it “strongly encourages” those student-athletes to get the shot.

City Schools said it is in contact with local unions about a vaccine requirement for the remainder of employees.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Wjz#City Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Students Returning To School For In Person Learning As COVID Concerns Continue To Grow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of students will be heading back into the classroom tomorrow and for some, it’ll be the first time in more than a year. But things won’t be exactly the same, there will be new covid protocols – in Harford, Carroll and Anne Arundel Counties. Excitement is in the air. “Oh they are thrilled, I’m thrilled,” said Sue Dennicola of Harford County. Wednesday marks the first day of school for kids in Anne Arundel, Carroll and Harford Counties. “She’s ready to get back and my daughter never liked going to school but she’s excited to go back to school,” said Ron Williams. But...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Announce New Career Link Program

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced a new program designed to assist students from low-income families in preparing for careers. The new Career Link program will help enrolled students with career readiness support aligned with their interests, needs and goals. They will also be able to participate in workshops related to financial planning career readiness and leadership development. “We are so pleased to work in partnership with Baltimore County government to offer this opportunity to our students,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “ Eligible students must be between the ages of 14 and 21, U.S. citizens or non-citizens authorized to work in the U.S., registered for Military Selective Service, if applicable, be attending school and meet income limits. To learn more about the program, families are encouraged to participate in one of two Student/Guardian Informational Sessions. The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Registration for the Student/Guardian Information Sessions is online only. Registration for the Career Link program will be in-person only on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.  
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

95% Of Maryland Seniors Have Received At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Across Maryland, 95% of seniors have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday. Of the 7,660,662 doses administered, 1,734,294 have gone to Marylanders age 65 and older, according to data collected by the CDC. In total, 911,080 Maryland seniors have received at least one shot, according to the CDC. Of those, 859,399 seniors–or 89.5%–are fully vaccinated. “As one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we continue to achieve significant milestones and outpace the national rates across the board, and we are much better prepared to withstand the Delta variant...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Reports 795 New Cases, 7 Deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased by 0.12, currently sitting at 4.65%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Joins Community Advocates To Promote Maryland Homeowners Property Tax Credit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders and community advocates joined Tuesday to raise awareness of the Maryland Homeowners Property Tax Credit among city residents. The tax credit is eligible for homeowners whose gross household income is less than $60,000. The Credit is provided based on the amount by which the property tax exceeds a percentage of the household’s income, the mayor’s office said. “The Homeowners Property Tax Credit will be vital in helping keep money in the pockets of legacy homeowners and low-income families in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “I am proud to partner with Councilwoman Ramos and Councilwoman Clarke and encourage Baltimoreans to inquire...
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Montgomery College Awarded Grant To Help First Generation College Students

MONTGOMERY, MD. (WJZ)– The U.S. Department of Education announced that Montgomery College will receive a federal TRIO Educational Opportunity Center grant of $1,368,965 over the next five years. The college will receive $273,793 per year. TRIO EOC will annually serve at least 1,000 first-generation, low-income, non-bachelor’s degree holders as well as veterans and their families in Montgomery County. The EOC is looking to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education institutions. They will help guide them through the college enrollment process including admission, financial aid applications and preparing for placement exams. “We are very grateful for the continuation of this federal grant that allows Montgomery College’s TRIO EOC program to help adult students earn college degrees,” said Dr. Charlene Dukes, interim president of Montgomery College. For additional information, please contact Montgomery College TRIO EOC Program Director, Beverly Coleman, at 240-567-5644 or by email at Beverly.Coleman@montgomerycollege.edu.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Commits To Using Equity Lens To Review Policies Under New Executive Order

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order on Tuesday affirming the county government will use an “equity lens” when reviewing policies, procedures and practices as part of a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. During a virtual press briefing, Pittman said his administration has been “working to confront the failures of our history and the racism and the structural racism that has led to the disparities we have today.” The Anne Arundel County Diversity Council, an initiative of the county executive’s office, recommended the government adopt such a mission statement as a first step, Pittman said. Using an equity lens will “ensure discrimination of any kind is not supported or promoted as a consequence of governmental initiatives and policies,” according to the text of the order. “Our goal is to make our county, ‘The Best Place-For All’ by staffing a workforce that reflects the diversity of our residents and promotes a workplace culture that embraces individual differences and by honoring the importance of equity within our business communities.” Pete Hill, the director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the county, said he hopes to release a strategic plan for implementing the order by the end of this year.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

As Marylanders Return From Labor Day Festivities, More People Are Testing Positive COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as many Marylanders return from Labor Day weekend vacations and head back to school, more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Hospitals across Maryland are continuing to treat more and more people. “We’ve seen a definitive uptick in the last month or so of covid cases,” said Dr. Mark Goldstein. On Tuesday, 795 new cases of the virus were reported in Maryland and 37 more people are hospitalized. Some said they believe many are letting their guard down now. “We low key have not been listening because we need to keep our masks up,” said William Montesdeoca. “I feel like people...
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Reports Nursing Facilities With Highest & Lowest Staff Vaccination Rates After Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s highest and lowest skilled nursing facility staff COVID-19 vaccination rates Monday. Over 70 of the state’s nursing facilities have over 91 percent of their staff vaccinated. Maryland’s mandate that all hospital and nursing home staff be vaccinated took effect September 1. Nursing homes that do not comply with the mandate or do not report their staff vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties, and enforcement actions, the state said. Fifteen nursing homes in the state are at 100 percent staff vaccination. The center with the lowest rate...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Ransomware Attack At Howard University Shuts Network, Classes Canceled

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A ransomware cyberattack at Howard University prompted an intentional network shutdown Friday the Washington, D.C.-based university said. The school said there is no evidence yet of personal data being taken. “We are currently working with leading external forensic experts and law enforcement to fully investigate the incident and the impact. To date, there has been no evidence of personal information being accessed or exfiltrated; however, our investigation remains ongoing, and we continue to work toward clarifying the facts surrounding what happened and what information has been accessed,” the school said in a statement. To give the school’s IT team more time to address and investigate the incident, classes have been canceled for Tuesday, and the physical campus is open to employees only. “Campus Wi-Fi will remain down until we determine the best and safest path to stand it up,” the statement said. “Some applications are stored in the cloud and will remain active and accessible.” The school said it will update each day at 2 p.m. the status of campus operations for the next day. Dining halls will remain open, but nonessential employees need to remain home. Some applications will remain unavailable.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Community Group ‘Trash Bashers’ Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re driving around York Road and Woodbourne Avenue, you might just notice a group picking up trash.  A member, Lance Bendann, said their small group has made an impact and a difference.  Bendann is a member of what’s come to be a treasured community group called the Trash Bashers. It started with Bendann and a few other volunteers from St. Mary’s Church in the neighborhood.  And then, they found Lynee Lamoree.  “She was just out independently picking up trash herself,” said Bendann.  And Lamoree thought of a way to get even more Trash Bashers.  “A work training opportunity,” Lamoree said, that involved where...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Dip Below 800, Over 1,000 New Cases Reported

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased by 0.03, currently sitting at 4.77%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

MDOT State Highway Administration Partners With Anne Arundel County To Help Tackle Trash Problem

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration along with the officials from the Anne Arundel County Government and Department of Public Works announced a new partnership aimed to urge Marylanders to help clean up their communities. “We’re excited to partner with MDOT SHA in tackling litter in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I encourage all residents to make litter clean-up a priority in their neighborhoods.” Maintenance crews from MDOT SHA and Anne Arundel County DPW will clean up trash from Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Sept. 10 on designated state and county roads. “Litter along Maryland roadways is unsightly, causes harm to our waterways and wildlife, and costs taxpayers more than $7 million a year,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “It’s a terrible problem that can be improved by all Marylanders tackling the issue together.” Digital signs will be posted on the roads where workers will be to alert drivers.
Harford County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Harford County To Begin Accepting Applications For COVID-19 Relief Grants For Businesses, Nonprofits

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials announced that they will begin accepting applications for grants to help local businesses and nonprofits with telework and online operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second round of grants administered by Harford County under the American Rescue Plan Act through the Maryland Department of Commerce. “Telework and online sales can be a lifeline for local organizations and these grants will help them stay viable in the pandemic and beyond,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we have with prior grant programs, my administration will work quickly to get COVID-19 relief...
Frederick, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

History Teacher Deron Hornbeck Teaches Elective Course Covering Events Of 9/11 Attacks At Frederick County High School

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Deron Hornbeck is a history teacher at Frederick County’s Linganore High School. He teaches a course an elective course covering the events of 9/11. It is a course that he hopes will ensure future generations will never forget. You feel it, Lord, the atmosphere in Deron Hornbeck’s classroom is serious. “There are no words,” said Hornbeck. “Remember, there was this sense that the day it just kept getting worse, got worse in ways that were just almost unimaginable.’ These 12th graders elected to take this class. It starts with the actual day of 9/11 and examines every aspect of...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Rise After Labor Day Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer is coming to an end and with it, hopes of getting covid under control. While covid cases continue to climb, many Labor Day travelers are returning home from their final trip of the summer. Despite warnings from the CDC urging unvaccinated people not to travel ahead of the holiday weekend, more people were on the move across the country compared to last year. “People are like yeah it’s all open it all free, and it’s devastating to me,” said one nurse. Here in Maryland over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported Monday. The statewide positivity rate remains...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials & Police Urge Safety During Labor Day Getaway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home this holiday weekend, health officials and law enforcement want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourself and your family safe. With the recent rise in covid cases, health officials are focusing on reducing the spread of the virus, while law enforcement is reminding everyone to stay safe on the road. It’s Labor Day Weekend and many are hitting the road to say goodbye to summer, causing some concern amongst health officials. (Dr. David Marcozzi, CCO, UMMC) “What we are concerned about is that travel could increase the positivity rate in our...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis To Hold Tornado Town Hall Meeting For Community Members Seeking Assistance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday for homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the region nearly a week ago. The community is still picking up the pieces. Neighbors came together Sunday in Parole, one of the hardest-hit communities, to clean up heavy debris left behind by the twister. “This is what Annapolis does. We come together to help one another and it is one of the reasons this is a great City,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We are a loving community and when we see a...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Issues Statement Regarding Racially Abusive, Anti-Asian Attack On Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials at Johns Hopkins University on Saturday released a statement after a woman attacked another woman and used racially abusive, anti-Asian language Thursday. The incident occurred about 6 p.m. when the victim and a companion were walking near the Parkway Theater on the Homewood campus where the victim is a student. The victim suffered a minor injury when she was pushed to the ground. “We wish to reiterate the university’s commitment to investigating and addressing hate incidents following the troubling message from Johns Hopkins Public Safety about an incident off campus targeting two students of Asian descent. We take this seriously and this one is particularly alarming given the recent rise in anti-Asian discrimination and violence,” the statement said.  The university said it is offering support directly to the students. The suspect was identified and detained but not arrested because she appeared to be “experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” according to a statement. Anyone who is an assault victim on campus is encouraged to report it by calling 410-516-7777 or visiting the SpeakToUs hotline.    

Comments / 0

Community Policy