The search for the Golden Bear is underway once again in conjunction with the Barron Fall Fest, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 this year. The lucky finder will be rewarded with $50 in Barron Chamber Dollars. That prize will be doubled if the finder possesses a token handed out at the chamber’s Music in the Park concert held last Wednesday. Whoever finds the Golden Bear should take it to Barron City Hall to claim their Chamber Dollars.