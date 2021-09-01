LAX Unveils New Food Delivery Robot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday unveiled a new food delivery robot just in time for the Labor Day weekend crowds.

Nom Nom the robot can deliver food and drink orders to gates throughout the airport. The touchless food order system is designed to cut down on crowding at restaurants.

Airport staff demonstrated the delivery system for CBSLA’s Tina Patel Wednesday.

LAX said anyone who orders online and uses the promo code LAXNomNom wil get 25% off their order.