MARIETTA — Even though rain threatened conditions on Wednesday at the Marietta Country Club, both Marietta and Parkersburg South played nine holes with the previously fallen rain playing a minimal part in the match. Six starters for each squad hit the links with the top four scores on each team being factored into the final score, as Marietta used key outings from its No. 1 and No. 2 to win, 158-178 over South.