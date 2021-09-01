Just in time to celebrate 55 years of Star Trek
Star Trek will celebrate its 55th anniversary this year. And just in time for the celebration comes a new hardcover book from Hero Collector, the publishing division of Eaglemoss that brought you Star Trek: Voyager—A Celebration. Though arriving on September 21st, which is almost two weeks past the official celebration day, Star Trek: The Original Series—A Celebration will be worth the wait as this coffee-table book will be 256 pages of pure bliss for fans of The Original Series.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
