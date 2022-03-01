Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for March 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more. As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help.

With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops , TVs and mattresses ), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers right now. Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

Read more:

How to get the cheapest deals on specific fridge freezer brands

The best places to find a stellar deal on fridge freezers tend to be retailers such as John Lewis & Partners , Currys PC World , AO , Argos and Amazon . These big wigs often offer better discounts than appliance manufacturers themselves.

While flash annual sales such as Amazon Prime Day or the John Lewis & Partners summer sale are great opportunities to find a bargain, some retailers have dedicated online deals pages for year-round savings on fridge freezers – John Lewis & Partners , AO , Very and Amazon all have such sections.

The best fridge freezer deals for March 2022 in the UK are:

Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £819, Very.co.uk

Was £999.99, now £819, Very.co.uk Haier HSR3918ENPG freestanding American-style side by side fridge freezer: Was £849, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

Was £849, now £619, Amazon.co.uk LG doorcooling GBB72MCUF smart 70/30 fridge freezer, matte black: Was £979.99, now £805, Currys.co.uk

Was £979.99, now £805, Currys.co.uk Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £469, Very.co.uk

Was £619.99, now £469, Very.co.uk Hisense RS694N4TBF 91cm wide total no frost American style fridge freezer: Was £949.99, now £749, Very.co.uk

Was £949.99, now £749, Very.co.uk John Lewis & Partners JLAFFSS9018 freestanding 65/35 American fridge freezer: Was £1,399, now £999, Johnlewis.com

Was £1,399, now £999, Johnlewis.com Fridgemaster MC55251MDB 60/40 total no frost fridge freezer: Was £369.99, now £329, Very.co.uk

Was £369.99, now £329, Very.co.uk Samsung RF23R62E3B1/EU multi door fridge freezer – twin cooling plus: Was £1,899, now £1,499, Very.co.uk

Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £819, Very.co.uk

This super spacious two door freezer is said to hold 29 bags of shopping, making this a good choice for families. In the fridge, you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections with three door balconies. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold air evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Buy now

Haier HSR3918ENPG freestanding American style side by side fridge freezer: Was £849, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

You can now save 27 per cent on this 528l capacity option. Boasting the brand’s Total No Frost technology it, as the name suggests, prevents frost build up inside the appliance, and is also fitted with LED lights to make it easier to navigate the shelves for your afternoon snack. Plus, it’s got a super freeze and super cool function which, you guessed it, speeds up the cooling and freezing of food to keep it fresher for longer. The chic stainless steel certainly looks the part too – sleek, modern, and versatile enough to fit into many different kitchen styles.

Buy now

LG doorcooling GBB72MCUF smart 70/30 fridge freezer, matte black: Was £979.99, now £805, Currys.co.uk

LG helps make getting in your five a day a little easier; the brand promises fruit and veg will last longer thanks to its go greener freshness features. This can help you remain on a healthy diet, but also reduce food waste which we love.

For your convenience, it comes with wifi connectivity so you can link up your fridge with the LG ThinQ app to change temperature settings or activate the freeze fast function from your phone. There’s 277l of storage space and a two-way folding shelf let’s you chill larger pots or bottles with ease.

Buy now

Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £469, Very.co.uk

This large, energy-efficient model from Bosch would be fitting for larger families and busy kitchens. There’s a handy alarm that sounds if the door is left slightly ajar, while food and drink is said to stay fresh thanks to consistent temperatures maintained by the “MultiAirflow system”, which distributes cold air to every level of the fridge. Plus, you won’t need to chip away at layers of ice to retrieve your frozen treats, as the “NoFrost” technology stops ice layers from building up.

Buy now

Hisense RS694N4TBF 91cm wide total no frost American style fridge freezer: Was £949.99, now £749, Very.co.uk

This fridge freezer makes feeding your family a whole lot easier with its 535l of space. Thanks to its flat door design, this appliance easily integrates into your kitchen. Its touch controls let you change the temperature, for separate sections too, so that you can fast freeze or chill – perfect for when you picked up some ice cream on a warm day – all at the literal touch of a button. And, according to the brand, you’ll never have to manually defrost your fridge freezer because of its smart technology.

Buy now

John Lewis & Partners JLAFFSS9018 freestanding 65/35 American fridge freezer: Was £1,399, now £999, Johnlewis.com

One of John Lewis & Partners’ own models, this freestanding machine boasts four shelves and enough space to hold 33 shopping bags worth of food – perfect for those post-holiday period leftovers. It’s also got an ice and water dispenser and frost-free interior, and right now, John Lewis and & Partners has kindly sliced its price by £400.

Buy now

Fridgemaster MC55251MDB 60/40 total no frost fridge freezer: Was £369.99, now £329, Very.co.uk

On a budget, but still looking for a sleek fridge freezer that does the job without straining your purse strings? Look no further than this model from Fridgemaster. It’s tall and slim, ideal for limited-space kitchens, and can apparently hold 13 bags of shopping (251l capacity). It has a no-ice and frost build-up guarantee, with a non-plumbed water dispenser meaning a chilled glass of H2O is just moments away. It even boasts reversible doors, so they can be switched to open from left or right to suit you and your space limits.

Buy now

Samsung RF23R62E3B1/EU multi door fridge freezer – twin cooling plus: Was £1,899, now £1,499, Very.co.uk

At first glance, an ice maker always stands out in a fridge but this model has much more to offer. It has two separate air flows and temperature control to ensure your food stays fresher for longer, but also to prevent food odours from mixing.

Samsung also claims its doors are fingerprint resistant and there’s no need to defrost the fridge thanks to its no frost function, making cleaning an easy job. Last but not least, it’s equipped with a digital inverter compressor that alters the fridge’s power and running speed to match the amount of cooling needed to make it run more efficient and quiet. With its sleek design, we think this fridge freezer would look particularly well in a modern kitchen.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Save money while you shop thanks to our deals section, which has all the latest offers