ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for July 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzc91_0bjNkDif00

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more. As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help.

With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops , TVs and mattresses ), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers right now. Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

Read more:

How to get the cheapest deals on specific fridge freezer brands

The best places to find a stellar deal on fridge freezers tend to be retailers such as John Lewis & Partners , Currys PC World , AO , Argos and Amazon . These big wigs often offer better discounts than appliance manufacturers themselves.

While flash annual sales such as Amazon Prime Day or the John Lewis & Partners summer sale are great opportunities to find a bargain, some retailers have dedicated online deals pages for year-round savings on fridge freezers – John Lewis & Partners , AO , Very and Amazon all have such sections.

The best fridge freezer deals for July 2022 in the UK are:

  • Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £899, Very.co.uk
  • Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £509, Very.co.uk
  • electriQ 155 Litre 50/50 freestanding fridge freezer: Was £359.97, now £249.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk
  • Samsung RB36R8899SR freestanding 60/40 fridge freezer: Was £1249, now £1,049, Johnlewis.com
  • Hoover HSF818FXWDK freestanding fridge freezer: Was £899.99, now £620, Amazon.co.uk
  • LG LSR100 freestanding 60/40 fridge freezer: Was £7,249.98, now £6,499.98, Lg.com

Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £899, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXa7G_0bjNkDif00

This super spacious two door freezer is said to hold 29 bags of shopping, making this a good choice for families. In the fridge, you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections with three door balconies. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold air evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Buy now

Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £509, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQu8S_0bjNkDif00

This large, energy-efficient model from Bosch would be fitting for larger families and busy kitchens. There’s a handy alarm that sounds if the door is left slightly ajar, while food and drink is said to stay fresh thanks to consistent temperatures maintained by the “MultiAirflow system”, which distributes cold air to every level of the fridge. Plus, you won’t need to chip away at layers of ice to retrieve your frozen treats, as the “NoFrost” technology stops ice layers from building up.

Buy now

ElectriQ 50/50 freestanding fridge freezer: Was £359.97, now £249.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRaQv_0bjNkDif00

Are you on a budget, but still looking for a sleek fridge freezer that won’t break the bank? This electriQ model has been reduced to less than £250. It offers 99l of fridge space and 56l of freezer room, leaving plenty of storage for your weekly shop. It has reversible doors, so you can fit it into any corner of your kitchen, and plenty of compartments for keeping certain foods separate.

Buy now

Samsung RB36R8899SR freestanding 60/40 fridge freezer: Was £1,299, now £1,049, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4Mlk_0bjNkDif00

You can currently save £250 on this Samsung fridge freezer at John Lewis & Partners. This slim model offers ample space for your weekly shop – the fridge can hold 240l and features two salad drawers and three shelves, while the freezer has a capacity of 110l. It’s also equipped with power cool and power freeze functions to prevent your food from going bad. You can also currently claim an additional three-year warranty on this model at no extra cost.

Buy now

Hoover HSF818FXWDK freestanding fridge freezer: Was £899.99, now £620, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eII9w_0bjNkDif00

This fridge freezer makes feeding your family a whole lot easier with its whopping 432l of space. Owing to its neat design, it’ll integrate into your kitchen nicely. It features a water dispenser, as well as adjustable shelves and the total no frost system to prevent a build-up of ice in the freezer. With 30 per cent off, this is a bargain.

Buy now

LG LSR100 freestanding 60/40 fridge freezer: Was £7,249.98, now £6,499.98, Lg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19roVi_0bjNkDif00

This fridge freezer is state of the art. Its packed full of techy features, notably simply by saying “Hi, LG”, it’ll respond to your voice and open the fridge door, and you can also set the dispenser to the mode you want it using your voice. The brand claims that it is low in noise and has an energy-saving mode. What’s more, there’s a section within the fridge where you can customise the temperature depending on what you’re storing. And you can currently get an extra £100 off this machine by becoming an LG member.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Save money while you shop thanks to our deals section, which has all the latest offers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here and officially lands next week. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest...
ELECTRONICS
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Currys#Laptop#Freezers#Indybest
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop for 4th of July

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! For the 4th of July, you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's Deals for Days. Walmart's Deals for Days features big markdowns and discount items from top brands....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Weekend Amazon Deals: Amazon Fire TVs for $199, Up to 50% Skullcandy Headphones and Earbuds

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals. In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season. Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Save on appliances, TVs and more

Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
USA TODAY

Hurry: Apple AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon—but not for long

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Need to noise-cancel your neighbor's constant fireworks? We've got the deal for you. The latest model of the new AirPods with MagSafe are currently on sale for just $179.99—a whopping $69.01 markdown from the full $249 retail price.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in June

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
FIFA
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Very, Currys and BT restocks available – where to buy the console at the cheapest price

Update 4 July: The PS5 is in stock at Very, Base, the BT Shop, Currys and EE for existing EE customers. The PS5 could restock at Game this week. Read on for more information. Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously tough to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives. Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off, and before or after their shifts. An Amazon spokesperson said the policy does not prohibit off-duty employees from engaging their co-workers in “non-working areas” outside the company’s buildings.“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our employees and the physical security of our buildings,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “This policy regarding building access applies to building...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy