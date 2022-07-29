Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for August 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more. As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help.

With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops , TVs and mattresses ), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers right now. Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

Read more:

How to get the cheapest deals on specific fridge freezer brands

The best places to find a stellar deal on fridge freezers tend to be retailers such as John Lewis & Partners , Currys PC World , AO , Argos and Amazon . These big wigs often offer better discounts than appliance manufacturers themselves.

While flash annual sales such as Amazon Prime Day or the John Lewis & Partners summer sale are great opportunities to find a bargain, some retailers have dedicated online deals pages for year-round savings on fridge freezers – John Lewis & Partners , AO , Very and Amazon all have such sections.

The best fridge freezer deals for August 2022 in the UK are:

Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £899, Very.co.uk

Was £999.99, now £899, Very.co.uk Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £479, Very.co.uk

Was £619.99, now £479, Very.co.uk electriQ 155 Litre 50/50 freestanding fridge freezer: Was £359.97, now £234.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Was £359.97, now £234.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk Hoover HSF818FXWDK freestanding fridge freezer: Was £899.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

Was £899.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk LG InstaView GMX844MC6F slim American-style smart fridge freezer: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk

Was £2,399, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk Samasung RB34T632ESA/EU 70/30 fridge freezer: Was £729, now £449, Currys.co.uk

Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £899, Very.co.uk

This super spacious two door freezer is said to hold 29 bags of shopping, making this a good choice for families. In the fridge, you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections with three door balconies. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold air evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Buy now

Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £479, Very.co.uk

This large, energy-efficient model from Bosch would be fitting for larger families and busy kitchens. There’s a handy alarm that sounds if the door is left slightly ajar, while food and drink is said to stay fresh thanks to consistent temperatures maintained by the “MultiAirflow system”, which distributes cold air to every level of the fridge. Plus, you won’t need to chip away at layers of ice to retrieve your frozen treats, as the “NoFrost” technology stops ice layers from building up.

Buy now

ElectriQ 50/50 freestanding fridge freezer: Was £359.97, now £234.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Are you on a budget, but still looking for a sleek fridge freezer that won’t break the bank? This electriQ model has been reduced to less than £250. It offers 99l of fridge space and 56l of freezer room, leaving plenty of storage for your weekly shop. It has reversible doors, so you can fit it into any corner of your kitchen, and plenty of compartments for keeping certain foods separate.

Buy now

Hoover HSF818FXWDK freestanding fridge freezer: Was £899.99, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

This fridge freezer makes feeding your family a whole lot easier with its whopping 432l of space. Owing to its neat design, it’ll integrate into your kitchen nicely. It features a water dispenser, as well as adjustable shelves and the total no frost system to prevent a build-up of ice in the freezer. With £200 off, this is a bargain.

Buy now

LG InstaView GMX844MC6F slim American-style smart fridge freezer: Was £2,399, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk

This fridge freezer is state of the art. It’s packed full of snazzy features, notably an “instaview”, which essentially allows you to see into the fridge without having to open the door, and a water dispenser. Thanks to the inverter linear compressor, the brand claims that it runs quietly and keeps food fresher for longer. With a £280 saving, it’s the perfect time to invest in a high-tech fridge freezer.

Buy now

Samsung RB34T632ESA/EU 70/30 fridge freezer: Was £729, now £449, Currys.co.uk

You can currently save £280 on this Samsung fridge freezer at Currys PC World. This slim model offers ample space for your weekly shop – the fridge can hold 227l and features a salad drawer and four shelves, while the freezer has a capacity of 114l. It’s also equipped with power cool and power freeze functions to prevent your food from going bad.

Buy now

Fridge freezer FAQ

What do energy ratings mean for fridge freezers?

According to Money Supermarket , a fridge freezer must have an energy-efficiency rating of between A+ and A+++. If any model falls below a rating of A+, it’s not allowed to be sold. If your fridge freezer is A+++, it’s the most energy-efficient, meaning it’ll cost less money to run and use less CO2. As the energy ratings (A+++ to G) decrease, the fridge is efficent, with G being the worst.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Save money while you shop thanks to our deals section, which has all the latest offers