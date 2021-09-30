CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best fridge freezer deals for October 2021: Sales at Currys, Very and more

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzc91_0bjNkDif00

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more. As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help.

With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops , TVs and mattresses ), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers. Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

Read more:

How to get the cheapest deals on specific fridge freezer brands

The best places to find a stellar deal on fridge freezers tend to be retailers such as John Lewis & Partners , Currys PC World , AO , Argos and Amazon . These big wigs often offer better discounts than appliance manufacturers themselves.

While flash annual sales such as Amazon Prime Day or the John Lewis & Partners summer sale are great opportunities to find a bargain, some retailers have dedicated online deals pages for year-round savings on fridge freezers – John Lewis & Partners , AO , Very and Amazon all have such sections.

Hisense RS694N4IBF American-style fridge freezer, black: Was £999.99, now £799.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXa7G_0bjNkDif00

This super spacious two door freezer is said to hold 29 bags of shopping, making this a good choice for families. In the fridge, you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections with three door balconies. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold hair evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Buy now

Bosch KGN34NWEAG no frost fridge freezer, white: Was £619.99, now £469.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQu8S_0bjNkDif00

This large, energy-efficient model from Bosch would be fitting for larger families and busy kitchens. There’s a handy alarm that sounds if the door is left slightly ajar, while food and drink is said to stay fresh thanks to consistent temperatures maintained by the “MultiAirflow system”, which distributes cold air to every level of the fridge. Plus, you wont need to chip away at layers of ice to retrieve your frozen treats, as the “NoFrost” technology stops ice layers from building up.

Buy now

AEG RMB954F9VX frost-free fridge freezer: Was £2,499, now £1,399, Aeg.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye7RN_0bjNkDif00

This tech-heavy fridge freezer can be controlled via an app, providing you with full visibility into its performance . You can set it to receive notifications if the door is open or get maintenance tips for making sure it’s running at peak performance. Similarly, there is a convertible compartment where you can set the temperature from -18C to 7C depending on your cooling preferences. With a whopping £1,100 off, now is the time to upgrade.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU4DK1 American-style frost-free fridge freezer, black: Was £749.99, now £629.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJSMg_0bjNkDif00

Featuring a two-door and two-drawer design as well as cooling technology, this Hotpoint fridge is said to help keep your food fresher for longer. With technologies to keep bacteria at bay and fast temperature recovery once the door’s been opened, it also aims to minimise food waste. And thanks to the frost-free technology, you should never have to defrost your appliance again.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU3DX1 American-style frost-free fridge freezer: Was £669.99, now £589.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NVBn_0bjNkDif00

This extra-large, two-door fridge has a capacity of 302l and, like the other products in this round-up, combines a fridge and freezer for extra convenience. With the brand’s signature precision temperature control, cool air is distributed throughout the fridge to create a constant temperature, which the brand says will keep food fresh for longer. It also features a holiday setting that means it will save energy while you’re away.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Save money while you shop thanks to our deals section, which has all the latest offers

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MLive.com

Coach Outlet clearance sale, up to 70% off handbags, wallets, backpacks

Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Sales We Expect to See in 2021

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if your favorite part of Thanksgiving weekend is the shopping, then you know it's crucial to plan ahead so that you can snag the best deals on Black Friday. Of course, Walmart is one of the most popular places to shop amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — you can expect to find major discounts on everything from kitchen appliances, smart home devices, bedding, TVs, air fryers and more at the retailer's website and brick-and-mortar stores. So we highly suggest taking a break from planning your Thanksgiving meal to read our guide to finding the best Black Friday 2021 deals at Walmart.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezers#Bacteria#Laptop#600l#Currys Pc World#The John Lewis Partners
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

We can’t believe it — best-selling bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews are just $24 today! Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Just Kicked Off Their Early Black Friday Deals — Here’s What to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We have good news and bad news. Bad news is that shipping delays these days are real, so getting on holiday gifting early is a non-negotiable this year. The good (nay, great) news is Amazon just launched Black Friday-worthy deals today, so you can get that early start without waiting until the end of November for savings. But the deals don’t stop there. The site also released the Holiday Gift List, a new registry for shoppers that lets them see exactly what their friends and family are coveting this year. Consider it the grown-up, 2021 version of a letter to Santa. Shoppers can now create their own holiday wish lists, easily send them around, search for others’ wish lists, and even give and receive thanks with the Thank You List feature. On top of all of that, recipients get 90 days to return their gift if it doesn’t quite hit the mark. And because these deals are so early, you don’t have to stop at just grabbing your winter essentials and holiday gifts. Everything you need for Halloween or fall gatherings is also on sale.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Fall is here and the new season means it's time for new clothes! Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now at Amazon's Fall Sale, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers to keep your wardrobe current. Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Best cheap KitchenAid mixer sales, deals and prices for September 2021

Grabbing a KitchenAid mixer on sale cheap should be an easy task with the upcoming shopping season. With Black Friday sales just around the corner, retailers will be posting up their best deals and offers on everything from electronics to kitchen appliances. If you're shopping for a KitchenAid Mixer this season, you may just be in luck.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
Simply Recipes

The Best Bottom Freezer Refrigerators in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. It’s all about access. That’s what I tell myself every night when I dig through my side-by-side freezer, searching for...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Home Decor

Fall is here, whether it feels like it or not. Chilly weather is on its way and we're busy transitioning our summery home decor into cozy fall style. Of course, we want to do it without breaking the bank, so we've scoured Amazon's Fall Sale for the best discounts. The online retailer has a lot to offer, but if you are looking to give your home a fall refresh, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SolidSmack

Best Mini-fridges for Small Rooms and Dorms

Some live in dorms and rooms with very limited spaces. With this, owning multiple appliances in such a condition can be problematic as they mean an additional footprint in your small world. This is the reason why compact units are getting more and more popular among students and tenants. The...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Best cheap NordicTrack exercise bike sales and deals for October 2021

While NordicTrack offers some of the best exercise bikes on the market, their price reflects that and as such can be a bit of hard pill to swallow if you're hoping to find a new exercise bike on sale cheap. The good news is that some of NordicTrack's best options go on sale regularly, if you know where to find them!
chainstoreage.com

Target bringing back ‘Deal Days’ sales extravaganza in October

Target Corp. is kicking off the holiday shopping season early with a major omnichannel promotional event Oct. 10-12. The discount giant is hosting its second edition of its “Target Deal Days” sale of 2021 from Sunday, Oct. 10 – Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Target ran a digital-only Deal Days event from June 21-22, 2021, which directly competed with Amazon’s June 2021 annual Prime Day promotion.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Best cheap DJI drone deals for October 2021

If you've been hoping to find a cheap DJI drone deal but just haven't had any luck, allow us to help make things a bit easier for you. When it comes to drones, DJI offers some of the best drones for the money with incredible recording quality, responsive controls and a flurry of added features most drones on the market just can't match.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Cheap mattress deals for October: Save 45% in the Emma sale, plus more from Eve Sleep and Simba

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep. In the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without. It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.The...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin & More

Fall has officially arrived along with the perfect workout weather. Right now, Amazon's Fall Sale has plenty of deals on sneakers and yoga pants, but there are also great deals on fitness trackers to check out. A fitness tracker can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one, now's a great time -- Amazon's Fall Sale has loads of fitness trackers at deep discounts.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

The fall season is officially here. As kids are back in school and some of us has returned to the office, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe, after more than a year of seeing people on screens. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Fall Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 75-inch 4K TV today

No home entertainment setup is much without a way to watch, and one of the largest, best value 4K televisions on the market is currently on sale at Best Buy. Marked down to $800 from its regular price of $1,000, the TCL 75-inch LED 4K television will save you $200 should you choose to make it the focal point of your entertainment experience. Whether you want to host movie night, game day, or outdo your friends with the largest screen on the block, click over to Best Buy quickly to get in on this amazing deal.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy