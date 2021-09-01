Cancel
George Miller Cast Anya Taylor-Joy As Furiosa After Seeing An Early Cut Of Last Night In Soho

By Ben Travis
Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight from her breakthrough role in The Witch, it was clear that Anya Taylor-Joy is a major talent. Since then her cache has continued to rise, through other horror-thrillers like Glass and Thoroughbreds, period fare like Emma., and last year’s massive Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit. Next up, she’s one of the leading stars of Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho – and beyond that, she’s set to take on one the most iconic roles in the last decade of cinema: Imperator Furiosa, memorably brought to life by Charlize Theron in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller’s long-gestating Furiosa prequel is barrelling towards production with Taylor-Joy lined up to play the younger version of Theron’s character – and the notion of casting her came after Wright screened him an early cut of Last Night In Soho.

