Hello Kitty Joins Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania as Premium DLC Character
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania's all-star lineup just keeps on growing. The remastered collection of fan-favourite entries in the series is coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 in October, and it includes a number of guest stars from other SEGA properties as playable characters. Kiryu, Morgana, Sonic, and more will be unlockable in-game, so you'll have plenty of fun options for your ball-rolling escapades. The latest character to be revealed, however, is a little different.www.pushsquare.com
