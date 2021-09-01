Cancel
What’s Driving You Crazy? – A space of up 3 car lengths between cars at stop lights

By Nathan Tannenbaum
8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A question about wide open spaces between cars at stop lights. Viewer Bridget writes:. “In my decades of driving, I have never seen so many people leaving 1, 2, even 3 car lengths between them and the car in front of them when stopped at a light. This can block cars from entering turn lanes, and these drivers seem oblivious as they look straight ahead at the chasm in front of them. What is going on??”

