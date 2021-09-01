Cancel
Glendale Unified Requiring All Teachers, Staff To Get COVID Vaccine

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – The Glendale Unified School District is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Glendale Unified Board of Education voted Tuesday to require all teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Students line up outside Richardson D. White Elementary School in Glendale, Calif. August 2021. (CBSLA)

“From the moment vaccinations were first available, Glendale Unified has worked diligently with our healthcare partners to provide vaccination opportunities for employees, students, and families,” Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of our District’s continued commitment and efforts to vaccinate our community, which have resulted in an already high vaccination rate among our employees.”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that all its teachers and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

RELATED: LAUSD Teachers Union Wants Mandatory COVID Vaccinations For All Eligible Students

The state of California is requiring that all teachers and school staff be either vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The Culver City Unified School District became the first in California to mandate all eligible students ages 12 and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

