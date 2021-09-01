Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Seinfeld’ Gets Launch Date on Netflix

By Rick Porter
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jj4X_0bjNjcYV00

Break out the Drake’s Coffee Cakes and the Junior Mints: Netflix has set a debut date for Seinfeld .

The classic sitcom, to which the streamer acquired global rights in a $500 million deal with distributor Sony two years ago, will make its Netflix bow on Oct. 1. The show has called Hulu home for the past six years.

Netflix made the deal in September 2019, not long after WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal took back streaming rights for Friends and The Office — two of the most watched acquired shows on Netflix during their tenures — for their respective streaming platforms, HBO Max and Peacock.

“Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld. “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

Netflix’s press release announcing the premiere date is written as if Seinfeld were a new series (shades of NBC’s 1990s “If you haven’t seen it, it’s new to you” campaign to get people to watch summer repeats). It also lists 1980s and early ’90s credits for stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( Troll, Family Ties ), Jason Alexander ( Pretty Woman ) and Michael Richards ( UHF, Fridays ).

Continuing the bit, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on nine seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

Seinfeld will also move to a new on-air home in October as ViacomCBS takes over cable rights to the show from WarnerMedia. It’s slated to run on Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount Network.

Netflix’s deal for Seinfeld marks the first time global streaming rights to the show are with a single platform. Hulu’s deal for the comedy only covered domestic streaming, while Amazon held rights in a number of international territories.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Coffee Cakes#Hulu#Warnermedia#Friends And The Office#Nbc#Netflix Co#Comedy Central#Tv Land#Paramount Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Sinner’ Premiere Date and Trailer, ‘B Positive’ Shifts Premise, ‘Seinfeld’ Netflix Date, Jane Krakowski Joins ‘Annie Live!’, ‘Doom Patrol’ Trailer and More!

Season 4 of USA Network’s mystery series The Sinner will premiere October 13. The new season picks up a year after the events of season 3 and finds Harry Ambrose in Maine and finds himself involved in another mystery which he helps investigate. Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

The next seven days offers relatively slim pickings in terms of top-tier new additions to the respective libraries of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some heavy hitters on the way, with a trio of exciting upcoming debutants poised to dominate the cultural conversation.
TV ShowsNew York Post

ViacomCBS puts historic CBS Studios lot up for sale

ViacomCBS is putting its historic CBS Studio Center lot in Studio City on the block. CBS’s 38-acre campus on Radford Avenue, dubbed the “Radford Lot,” has been home over the years to such popular TV shows as “Seinfeld,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Gunsmoke” and “Big Brother.”
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix finally reveals when Seinfeld will be available to stream

Seinfeld fans have had a long dry spell since the popular sitcom left Hulu. Though we’ve known for months that it would be coming to Netflix, the streaming service didn’t elect to make it available at the same time it left Hulu — and it didn’t say when it planned to make the series available. That, thankfully, has finally changed.
TV & Videoswgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Seinfeld is heading to Netflix and Piers Morgan cleared by media regulator

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. All 180 episodes of Seinfeld will be released on Netflix on October 1st; Piers Morgan was cleared by a media regulator for comments he made that dismissed Megan Markle’s mental health struggles; John Schneider’s Louisiana home damaged by Hurricane Ida; Elton John announced his new collaboration album “Lockdown Session”; and more!
TV ShowsTVOvermind

10 TV Shows to Binge Watch this September on Amazon Prime

How can you determine if a TV show is worth your binge time? No worries, we got your back. Here is a list of the best shows and the streaming services you can get them: it contains the current and the best shows you can stream on Amazon Prime Video. With this, you ease the search for the next binge. The shows on the listing range from supernatural to procedural dramas to classic comedy. Whichever your pick, you’re guaranteed an exciting binge-watch experience.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere on FX?

It’s been three years, but FX is finally returning to the world of American Crime Story. And it’s back in a huge way. This week marks the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson’s take on Monica Lewinsky’a affair with the President and Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Adult swim is going to quiet ‘Family Guy’

Family GuySince its 1999 premiere, Fox has had the Fox series. But it has been an integral part of Adult Swim’s success. Cartoon Network is best known for its original programming. But syndicated cartoons like these are also available. American Dad, Family Guy And FuturamaThe early-2000s saw the network reach this level. Adult Swim is taking a major step forward if these shows leave the network. However, this also marks the end of an era in the lives of its fans. Adult Swim has so far not confirmed or denied the rumour.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: TV Review

For several years in the late ’80s and early ’90s, The Wonder Years and Doogie Howser, M.D. were the shows I’d sneak off to watch by myself on the family’s second TV, the ratty old Sony where you sometimes had to pound on the top of the set to make the image stop rolling, the one without a remote control so you actually had to stand up and turn a literal dial, which made it convenient that both shows were on ABC. Both shows featured a protagonist who was roughly my age, even if I gravitated more toward the hero’s slightly...
TV & VideosMac Observer

Whats Coming to Apple TV+ in Fall 2021?

There is quite a lot coming to Apple TV+ this fall. While it will always lose the numbers game, both in terms of catalog and viewer size, to rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the original shows and films set to be launched leave the streaming service in a good place as it approaches its second year.
TV & Videos/Film

Netflix And Chills 2021: All The Horror Content Streaming On Netflix This Halloween Season

It's September, which means it is now officially Halloween season. Yes, Halloween isn't until the end of October, but let's get real: September is the true start of all-things-spooky. Netflix knows this, so they're getting into the spirit by revealing their Netflix and Chills 2021 line-up – that is, all the horror-related material (including family-friendly stuff) that will be dropping on the streaming service between now and Halloween. The list of titles includes some classics, but there's a lot of new stuff here, too. Perhaps the most interesting (if that's the word you want to use) entry is something called "Escape the Undertaker," which is described as an "interactive film featuring WWE Superstars." One of those SUperstars is – you guessed it – The Undertaker. Learn more about that, and the rest of the titles, below. And Happy Halloween.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Deadline

Jessica Pimentel Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is the New Black) is set as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza, Ramón Rodríguez and Wanda De Jesús in Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez. The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming, written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother (De Jesús) and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Pimentel will play Mabel Ortiz,...
TV & Videosasapland.com

Netflix: Trailer of Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

Netflix: Trailer of Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’. First, Let reveal the surprise element of Netflix Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’. It is De-aged De Niro. The man behind the Raging Bulls, The Godfather, Heat, Taxi Driver, Casino, The Family, The King of Comedy and many more hits is back with a bang in ‘The Irishman.’
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy