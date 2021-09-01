Cancel
Newark, NJ

Michael B. Jordan, WME Sports’ Black College Basketball Showcase Lands at TNT

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Michael B. Jordan and WME Sports’ showcase of basketball games featuring historically Black colleges is set to air on TNT on Dec. 18.

The newly-named Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will offer a double-header of games featuring Hampton University up against North Carolina Central University, and Howard University battling North Carolina A&T University, on Saturday, Dec. 18 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Turner Sports, Invesco QQQ and WME Sports are joining with Hollywood actor and producer Jordan to support historically Black colleges and universities and their student-athletes. Part of proceeds from the basketball showcase will help support organizations focused on advancing the Black educational institutions and the local Newark community.

The event was previously named the Hoop Dreams Classic when Jordan launched it in 2020.

Jordan and the late Chadwick Boseman worked together on Marvel’s Black Panther. Jordan will also appear in a Muhammad Ali series for Amazon, season two of Netflix’s Raising Dion , Warner Bros.’ Denzel Washington-directed A Journal for Jordan , and he’s making his directorial debut in Creed III , which will see Jordan star once again as Adonis Creed ahead of a planned release on Nov. 23, 2022.

WME Sports is a division of Endeavor, whose cultural marketing agency 160over90 recently announced an investment and partnership with Jordan and Chad Easterling’s Obsidianworks. Co-founded by Jordan and Easterling, a marketing executive and Nike veteran, Obsidianworks is a culture-driven marketing agency that has worked with Coach, Amazon, Piaget and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, among others.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
