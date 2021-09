Marc-Andre Fleury is coming off of a career year that saw him win his first Vezina Trophy. Could history end up repeating itself in the 2022 season?. The Chicago Blackhawks have solved their goaltending question, at least for the time being, by acquiring veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights. While his tenure with the ‘Hawks beyond next year is questionable, there is no doubt that he will massively improve the team between the pipes this upcoming season.