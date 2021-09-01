Everton Women Preseason Recap | Stellar summer transfer window

Everton is in the first international break of the new campaign all smiles and full of confidence despite significantly deepening the squad. They have gone undefeated in this first stretch of matches, beating Huddersfield Town to move onto the third round of the Carabao Cup where they will play Queens Park Rangers in the coming weeks, and have won two of three Premier League clashes against the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.