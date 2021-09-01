Everton Women Preseason Recap | Stellar summer transfer window
Ahead of a difficult opening match of the 2021 WSL season this weekend (Saturday at 8:30 EST) against Manchester City, we take a look back at Everton’s preseason campaign. The new-look Toffees played a total of four tune-up matches in preparation for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. With players returning for preseason on July 12, the Blues have had a month and a half to establish chemistry and learn Coach Willie Kirk’s tactical system.royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
