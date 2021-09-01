Cancel
Everton Women Preseason Recap | Stellar summer transfer window

By Ian Decker
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of a difficult opening match of the 2021 WSL season this weekend (Saturday at 8:30 EST) against Manchester City, we take a look back at Everton’s preseason campaign. The new-look Toffees played a total of four tune-up matches in preparation for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. With players returning for preseason on July 12, the Blues have had a month and a half to establish chemistry and learn Coach Willie Kirk’s tactical system.

Willie Kirk
Izzy Christiansen
Toni Duggan
Nathalie Björn
Courtney Brosnan
Leonie Maier
Aurora Galli
#Aston Villa #Transfer Window #Soccer #Merseyside #Finch Farm #Wsl #Hibernian #Swedish #The Champions League
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer news: Maupay to Everton?

Everton are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old French striker Neal Maupay. (Sky Sports) Meanwhile, Liverpool have enquired about signing £40m-rated Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, from Albion. (Express)
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton forward transfer all but done

Juventus have moved quickly as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who has returned to Manchester United by bringing back one of their own in Everton’s Moise Kean. The 21-year-old came to Goodison Park in a £27 million move in August 2019, but has struggled for goals and regular game time since moving to Merseyside.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Everton transfer window recap: Gray coup, Diaz failure, James Rodriguez dilemma and all deals

Rafa Benitez spent just a little over £1 million in transfers in his first season in charge at Everton. The summer transfer window is finally slammed shut. Contrary to previous seasons, Everton’s window was nowhere close to flashy, spending big on players and making statement signings. It was finally the time when chickens come home to roost. Due to the fear of exceeding Premier League’s profit and sustainability limits, the club had to adopt a shrewder, prudent and low-key approach.
SoccerSB Nation

Match Report: MCWFC Get Off on the Right Foot Against Everton

The Manchester City Women’s team got off to the start manager Gareth Taylor was hoping for against Everton. The Blues outscored their hosts 4-0 and dominated the stat sheet in nearly every category. It was another stellar performance against last year’s Women’s FA Cup final opponents. Fresh off the first...
SoccerSB Nation

Sky Blue New: MCWFC Fast Start, Etihad Benefit Match, and More...

A great day for MCWFC and a great night at the Etihad for UNICEF. Here’s how it all went down yesterday. Man City give their manager even more than he asked for in historic Women’s Super League opener - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Manchester City are off to...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

At the first international break, Everton are playing well, and can get even better

Everton is in the first international break of the new campaign all smiles and full of confidence despite significantly deepening the squad. They have gone undefeated in this first stretch of matches, beating Huddersfield Town to move onto the third round of the Carabao Cup where they will play Queens Park Rangers in the coming weeks, and have won two of three Premier League clashes against the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.
SoccerSB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coleman injury, James latest, Small compensation row

Everton Women fall to Manchester City 4-0 in season opener. [RBM]. James Rodríguez linked with Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir. [Marca]. Get to know new man Salomón Rondón. Alex Iwobi provides two assists in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Liberia. Watch Iwobi’s magic here at 0:20 and 0:56. Former Everton defender Joseph...
Premier League90min.com

4 Premier League Stars Who Are Unwanted by Their Clubs

The 2021 summer transfer which closed last week was one of the most exciting windows in recent times, and it saw some long drawn-out sagas come to an end. However, there were a few players who failed to seal moves away from their clubs, with some of them having no other choice but remain at their clubs for the foreseeable future.

