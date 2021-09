When Ed Oregon and LSU football -- accompanied by thousands of Tigers fans who made the trek out west -- entered the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, the sense was that the Tigers, though confident, knew they wouldn't be able to let their guard down against a UCLA football team that put on an offensive show a week ago in Week Zero. And for one quarter, it appeared that the two storied programs could be heading for a classic defensive battle when neither team was on the scoreboard after 15 minutes.