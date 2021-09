BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - College football kicks off this weekend, and one NEA squad is in action. Lyon College took the field in the spring, the Scots are back for the fall. “Well, really all of our returners have done an awesome job,” head coach Chris Douglas said. “We’re super excited about the leadership that they have demonstrated on and off the field. I feel like having that spring season and getting a chance to know the guys was really important to establish where we’re at now.”