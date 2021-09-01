9-year-old boy killed, 9 hurt in Ozone Park fire caused by bike battery

A 9-year-old boy died in a fire that tore through an Ozone Park, Queens home. Firefighters quickly discovered it was caused by an electric bike battery.

The child, Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez, was in the basement level of the 102 Road home when the fire erupted at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters rushed in and pulled out nine other residents, who all escaped serious injury.

From the outside it just looks like a garage door, but neighbors say there's a two bedroom apartment down there.

The family just moved in within the last 24 hours and is now dealing with a devastating loss.

"As I opened the door, black smoke hit me and I ran and grabbed my children and ran out the house," said Lanesha Hayden, a resident.

Hayden's instincts kicked in as she grabbed nothing else but her two children, ages and 3 and 5.

She lives on the first floor of this three-story building, just above where the fire broke out.

"I was in the back room with my daughter and I just heard an explosion and I jumped up. I came to the front living room where my spouse was to see what was going on. I open my door to see the woman who was living in the basement, she doesn't really speak proper English, and so she was just screaming," Hayden said.

A total of nine people got out of this building alive, but a 10th victim,9-year-old Remi, was trapped in the basement and was found dead.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday

Investigators were down in that space just hours later.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the family just moved into the building on Tuesday. They are in disbelief.

"Thank God the firefighters got there quickly or else we were suffocating. A lot of smoke. That's what happened. Sadly, a child lost his life," a neighbor said. "It's not easy. I thought that we were all going to die there."

An FDNY deputy chief told Eyewitness News they knew right away where the fire started.

"Really this is what we consider a cellar. The garage level is completely low-grade. So the fire originated in that low-grade area," said Deputy Chief Eugene Ditaranto, FDNY.

FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro revealed the cause of the fire later Wednesday morning.

"Fire marshals went in and have already discovered what caused this fire. And I'm always amazed when I get a call and they tell me in such short time what caused the fire. Why is that so important? Because in this case, what caused this fire this morning, charging a battery for an electric bike. This is the third death this year from that alone. We've had numerous fires, numerous injuries, property damage, all cause by charging these batteries on these bikes," Nigro said.

A neighbor heard the screams.

"So, we all ran down and I saw, like, there were a couple of guys, they were trying to break the garage door," the neighbor said.

"I feel like if you're stuck down there," Eyewitness News Reporter Derick Waller said.

"There's no way you're coming out," the neighbor said.

The FDNY and the Department of Buildings are investigating. They say there was no smoke detector located in the apartment.

