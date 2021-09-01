Cancel
Music

Playboi Carti shares “Narcissist” tour dates

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing something called "Narcissist" this week, Playboi Carti has finally revealed what it is: a run of 2021 North American shows running from fall to winter. It's an expansive trek, spanning 43 dates in stadiums across the country. Tickets are available now on Playboi Carti's website. Carti's second album...

