Florida Government Helping With Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

With Louisiana and Mississippi recovering from being hit by Hurricane Ida, the Florida government is stepping up to help its Gulf Coast neighbors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced this week that it will dispatch assistance to help the recovery.

“The state of Florida stands with both our Gulf Coast neighbors as they face the devastation left by Hurricane Ida,” said DeSantis on Monday. “I am proud that we are able to deploy aid to both Mississippi and Louisiana during their time of need, just as others help Florida when disaster strikes here. We will continue to coordinate with both states to identify needed resources.”

“Florida is deploying its best and brightest to support our neighbors to the west,” said state CFO Jimmy Patronis. “These Urban Search & Rescue Teams are the same ones that worked Surfside and they’re going to do a lot of good in getting impacted communities back on their feet. Thank you to Governor DeSantis for providing strong leadership for the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida. The truth is everybody along the Gulf Coast looks out for each other; it’s no different than when Louisiana sent services following Hurricane Michael.”

At the start of the weekend, DeSantis ordered Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Forces 1 and 2 to Mississippi while USAR Task Force 4 and 50 members of the Florida National Guard are headed to Louisiana.

FDEM is also working with Louisiana and Mississippi to help with food banks and other matters.

“In Florida, we know how disastrous a Category 4 hurricane can be,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “As our partners in Louisiana and Mississippi continue to respond to Ida and begin their initial recovery process, the Division stands ready to deploy requested resources to assist. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gulf Coast residents impacted by Ida during this time, and we will continue to support their storm response.”

Florida Power, Light and the Florida Municipal Electric Association, Tampa Electric Company and Duke Energy are also helping recovery efforts with more than 1,100 utility workers from the Sunshine State already deployed.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com