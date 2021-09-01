Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Can part-time employees become eligible for benefits? Elaine Varelas explores

By Elaine Varelas
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Health insurance is one of the biggest benefits for which many employees rely on their employers. So, what happens when you need to qualify for it but don't quite hit the bar? Elaine Varelas explores some options when it comes to making that change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLBOP_0bjNheON00
Ask the Job Doc. Boston.com

Q: I’m a part-time employee, but I really need health benefits. How can I approach my part-time employer and ask about becoming a full-time employee?

A: Health care benefits are a considerable concern for every working person and their employers. Healthcare insurance is a significant part of the benefits package provided by employers, and a significant reason people stay or leave specific companies. As you have seen, most part-time employees don’t share the benefits full-time employees have access to. The cost to employees is determined by the percent employers pay, leaving the balance to employees. Many people choose to work because they need health benefits and can’t afford them otherwise.

Companies hire employees for full or part-time jobs based on the work to be done, not because someone needs benefits. Look around the organization – how is your business doing? In this economy, many companies are looking for full-time employees. Is your company posting new jobs for positions that coincide with your skill sets? This would be the best way to see if you can find a full-time opportunity. An employer is not going to hire you full time because you need benefits – they will bring you on to work full time because you have proficiencies that they need for a certain number of hours during that week.

Having a conversation with your manager about other opportunities that the company is recruiting for is a great place to start. And talking with your manager about working more hours would be a meaningful conversation to have. You can be candid and say, “I need to put myself in a position to be eligible for benefits.” Additionally, it is important to recognize how you’re currently perceived at work – are you perceived as a high contributor, or are you perceived as a problematic employee? Both are going to impact your manager’s willingness to help you find a full-time role within the organization or increase your hours until you become eligible for benefits.

Until you find a full-time job with the company, or at a new employer, research healthcare options. You may have a state or federal program you can access. For example, the Massachusetts Health Connector is a state-based health insurance marketplace the provides affordable health and dental options for Massachusetts individuals, families, and small businesses. Additionally, it is important to recognize that the cost of health care will be influenced by the choices you make. Recently, a major insurer announced an increase of $200 per month should individuals under their plan choose not to get vaccinated against COVID.

If you find an external opportunity and would prefer to stay with your company, you can try to negotiate. You could speak with your manager and say: “I have an offer with full benefits. However, I would much rather work for you. I wanted to let you know I have this offer. If you have any flexibility, it would be great to work this out so that I could stay here full-time.”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Insurance#Health Plan#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Politicsinformnny.com

DOL revise part-time employment benefit requirements, offer free resources

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Labor is offering residents multiple free resources to help them transition back into the workforce. Some of the resources focus on assisting New Yorkers with career exploration like JobZone, resume assistance, interview insight, and much more. Job seekers in every region of the state can learn about virtual career fairs, workshops, and classes by visiting DOL’s Career Calendar.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Now Hiring: Think Together is looking for part-time & full-time employees

Schools across the valley are now in session. In this week's now hiring employer, an employer looking for someone ready to help kids get ahead. "Think Together" is one of California's largest non-profit providers of after-school and expanded learning programs. Now, they're looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions across the Coachella Valley. "Our mission The post Now Hiring: Think Together is looking for part-time & full-time employees appeared first on KESQ.
HealthWharton

All the Feels: How Companies Can Benefit from Employees’ Emotions

Wharton’s Michael Parke speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about his research on the benefits of expressing emotions in the workplace. “There’s no crying in baseball!” shouts a red-faced Tom Hanks at a tearful outfielder in one of the most memorable scenes from the 1992 movie A League of Their Own. It’s a moment that often plays out in the office, where employees are expected to button up their emotions and tamp down their feelings to maintain professional poise.
Public HealthBakersfield Channel

Pandemic payments to self-employed, gig workers end Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — On Saturday a federal program that has been providing self-employed Americans with a check will come to an end. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program or PUA applied to those that owned their own businesses that were unable to operate during the pandemic, as well as gig workers and independent contractors. These groups typically don't qualify for unemployment aid of any kind and will no longer be able to collect money after Saturday.
EconomyUS News and World Report

As U.S. Unemployment Benefits End, Firms Hope for a Wave of Applicants

(Reuters) - Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives.
Career Development & Advicemuncievoice.com

Four Benefits Of Employee Training

Training your employees has many benefits, and when you are looking after your staff, you want to ensure that you’re providing enough of it. It’s directly beneficial to your employees, but it can also have wider benefits for the company in general. Here are four benefits of training your employees.
Public HealthWDIO-TV

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

More companies are requiring COVID-19 vaccines and taking actions to motivate employees into getting their shots. Some may fire workers who don't comply or charge them more for their health insurance. Employers also might limit business travel or perks like access to the company gym only to the vaccinated. Many...
RetailNBC Connecticut

Raising Wages Isn't Enough to Attract and Keep Workers, Experts Say

Amid a massive labor shortage, companies have boosted wages to try to attract and retain workers. However, HR experts say that more must be done to stay competitive in the labor market beyond just increasing pay. That could include enhancing career development programs, tuition and skill training reimbursement, and removing...
EconomyPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

No, generous unemployment benefits are not driving the labor shortage

Conventional wisdom blames the current labor shortage on overly generous federal unemployment benefits. Such benefits can pay nearly as much as an hourly worker’s salary but are taken away upon accepting a job, making it reasonable to believe they could discourage a return to work. However, recent research shows that the impact of these benefits is likely small.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

A third of US workforce opts for gig work, foregoing employer benefits

America has seen record growth in its gig economy — workers who are contracted, on-call, temporary or self-employed — as gig work now accounts for a third of U.S. employment. With gig work up 34 percent from its 2020 levels, the shift also means that more employees bear the risks...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Occupational Therapist – Part-Time

The Occupational Therapist patients with disabilities become self-sufficient and independent. They work with other health care professionals to develop therapy plans that include educational, vocational, and rehabilitative activities. Current California licensure required; graduation from an accredited occupational therapist program required. SoHum Health operates Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, Southern Humboldt Community...
Public HealthTechRepublic

Employees are "dreaming" of a 4-day workweek, but bosses have different plans

Many employees think their employers would just load them up with more work if they were able to condense their five-day workweek into four days, according to a new report. On short notice, COVID-19 demonstrated that the "new normal" of remote work was not only possible at scale, but could also increase productivity. The extended economic experiment could open the door to other less traditional work arrangements such as the four-day workweek. On Wednesday, Bizagi released its "State of Process Innovation" report, highlighting employee sentiments about a potential shift to a four-day work model, challenges hindering the implementation of such a framework and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy