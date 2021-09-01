Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Berenger & Cam Gigandet Set For Action Thriller ‘Black Warrant’

By Tom Grater
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060af3_0bjNgf6300

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Berenger ( Platoon ) and Cam Gigandet ( Twilight ) will lead the cast of Black Warrant , an action thriller from Los Angeles-based sales, production and financing company Premiere Entertainment Group .

Tibor Takács ( The Gate ) will direct from an original screenplay by D. Glase Lomond, Joshua A. Cohen, and Javier Reyna based on a story by Michael Paré and Lomond.

The pic follows a semi-retired special ops assassin (Berenger) and a DEA agent (Gigandet) who cross paths on separate missions to stop a cyber terrorist organization that has built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid and bring catastrophe to the world. Jeff Fahey ( Machete ) also co-stars in the film which goes into production next month.

Elias Axume is producing for Premiere Entertainment and handling worldwide rights. Carlos Rincon, Daniel Zirilli, Stuart Alson, and Nicole Holland will serve as executive producers.

Tom Berenger is represented by Jeff Goldberg Management. Cam Gigandet is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Joey Stanton of Vybe Trybe. Jeff Fahey is represented by Jeff Goldberg Management. Tibor Takács is represented by Agency for the Performing Arts (APA).

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Berenger
Person
Michael Paré
Person
Jeff Fahey
Person
Cam Gigandet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea Agent#Jeff Goldberg Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Benicio Del Toro And Justin Timberlake Starring In New Netflix Thriller

If you’re looking for a seasoned, grizzled and consistently acclaimed talent to headline a hard-boiled crime thriller, then you can’t do much better than Benicio del Toro. For over a quarter of a century, the Academy Award winner has gained a reputation for showing up in the sandbox of cops and robbers to deliver some of the best work of an illustrious career.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish To Star In ‘I.F.’; Mike Mitchell Directing Darren Lemke Imaginary Friend Family Comedy For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Tiffany Haddish to star in I.F., a live-action hybrid family comedy that has Mike Mitchell set to direct a script by Darren Lemke. The film blends animation with live action, in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The picture is the story of an imaginary friend. Lemke’s scripting credits include Goosebumps and Shazam! Mitchell directed Shrek Forever After (which Lemke co-wrote), and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Haddish is producing through her She Ready banner with Safehouse Pictures partners Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. As an actress, Haddish has upcoming the Paul Schrader-directed drama The Card Counter, and She Ready is developing Tracey’s Life Matters, The Bardess, The Untitled Aida Rodriguez Project, Mystery Girl, Homecoming Queen, The Untitled Flo Jo Biopic and Down Undercover, this after the Emmy nominated special Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah for Netflix and two installments of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie, and CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things. Safehouse’s recent productions include King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Robin Hood. Mitchell is repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson; Lemke by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and attorney Craig Emanuel; and Haddish by UTA, Brillstein Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Reptile’: Justin Timberlake Joins Benicio Del Toro In Film From Black Label Media As It Heads To Netflix

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Black Label Media’s Reptile, setting Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake (Palmer, The Social Network) to star opposite Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro (Sicario, Traffic), whose casting had already been announced. The film picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life. Prolific music video director Grant Singer is helming the pic in his feature directorial debut. He wrote the script...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Emily Blunt Re-Teaming With ‘Jungle Cruise’ Partner Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks On Amazon Movie About Trailblazing Female Pinkerton Detective Agency Sleuth Kate Warne

EXCLUSIVE: Following a highly competitive auction, Amazon Studios has acquired a star vehicle that will have Emily Blunt playing Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. Scripting is Gustin Nash, whose credits include Youth in Revolt and Charlie Bartlett. This amounts to a reteam for Blunt with her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson; he’s  producing the film with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, in coproduction with Blunt’s Ledbury Productions and Kristina Sorensen Productions. Blunt and Sorensen are producing and Nash is exec producer. The movie is a propulsive action adventure built around...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

The Daily Wire’s First Original Movie Is Black List Thriller ‘Shut In’ With ‘xXx’ & ‘Disturbia’ Director D.J. Caruso

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative media company The Daily Wire, which continues to ramp up its film and TV ambitions, wrapped production last weekend on its first ‘Original’ feature, Black List and BloodList thriller Shut In. The movie, whose production has been kept quiet to date, is directed by xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage and Disturbia director D.J. Caruso and stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love In The Time Of Corona), sister of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. Pic centers on a young single mother (Qualley) who is held captive along with her two children by a violent ex...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser to Star in George Gallo Thriller ‘Muti’

Morgan Freeman and “Yellowstone’s” Cole Hauser are set to star in an action thriller called “Muti” from director George Gallo. The feature film follows a detective (Hauser) who is unable to process the death of his daughter and embarks on a hunt for a serial killer who kills based on a brutal tribal ritual known as MUTI. He recruits the help of a professor and African anthropologist (Freeman) who hides an unspeakable secret but allows him to go deeper into the killer’s world, which reveals that one man’s insanity is another man’s religion.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: FLAG DAY (2021): Sean Penn Delivers a Powerful Family Drama

Flag Day (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Sean Penn and starring Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Josh Brolin, Regina King, Tom Anniko, Addison Tymec, Katheryn Winnick, Cole Flynn, Beckam Crawford, Jadyn Rylee, Rick Skene, Bailey Noble, James Russo, Dale Dickey, Hopper Penn and Norbert Leo Butz. Sean Penn has...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster’ Doc Gets U.S. Deal Via Abramorama & Shout!; Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Abramorama are teaming on North American rights to Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, the Thomas Hamilton-directed feature documentary about the life and career of the horror movie icon. Abramorama will release the pic in a limited theatrical run on September 17. Abramorama is also repping world rights on the film, which Shout! will release on digital platforms at a later date. Check out the trailer below. The film dives deep into Karloff’s own origin story — real name: William Henry Pratt — as well as the genre he helped define and the filmmakers he influenced. It features...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham Signs Up For Action Thriller The Bee Keeper

One of these days, Jason Statham is going to sign on to play a major role in a character-driven drama, a stuffy period piece or a musical, and we’re all going to be shocked. That day won’t be coming for a long time, though, with the news just breaking that the action star is set to headline The Bee Keeper, which will once again find him firmly inside his wheelhouse.
Moviesdallassun.com

Lewis Pullman to star in adaptation of 'Salem's Lot'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American actor Lewis Pullman will headline New Line's film adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel, 'Salem's Lot'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line's two-part hit adaptations of 'It', wrote the script and is directing the upcoming project.
MoviesPopculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Lands His Next Big Movie Role

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi has a new project on the horizon. On Monday, Deadline reported that Rossi would star alongside Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. The movie is an indie feature written and directed by John Patton Ford. Emily the Criminal follows a woman named Emily, played...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Indie filmmaker Nathan Shepka talks action thriller Holiday Monday and more

Nathan Shepka stops by Flickering Myth to talk about his first feature release, and his many creative roles as a self-starting filmmaker from Scotland…. Nathan Shepka is a film producer from Scotland. He also acts, directs and writes most of his films. Last year he embarked on creating his first feature film, action thriller Holiday Monday, with a further two features now in production for release next year. He stopped by to offer an invaluable insight into the world of micro budget film-making and getting your feature out to the world.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

This 14 Year Old Denzel Washington Film Is Suddenly Popular Again On Streaming

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time — he has two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award to prove it. Ever since his first time on TV in The Wilma Rudolph Story back in 1977 to future fantastic moments in films like Remember the Titans and The Book Of Eli, he has always managed to stand out in any production he’s a part of.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Joel Silver Is Producing a New Action Thriller for Sony Pictures Titled THE DRYLAND

Producer Joel Silver and Sony Pictures are developing a new action-thriller titled The Dryland, which comes from screenwriter David Rothley. The story follows “a kidnapping and ransom negotiator tasked with finding a nine-year-old boy who went missing on an Indian Reservation in South Dakota. After finding the boy, she must fight to keep them both alive when they come under attack by the very people who hired her — corrupt FBI agents and cold-blooded police officials who want the boy dead because of what he knows.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy