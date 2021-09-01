Tom Berenger & Cam Gigandet Set For Action Thriller ‘Black Warrant’

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Berenger ( Platoon ) and Cam Gigandet ( Twilight ) will lead the cast of Black Warrant , an action thriller from Los Angeles-based sales, production and financing company Premiere Entertainment Group .

Tibor Takács ( The Gate ) will direct from an original screenplay by D. Glase Lomond, Joshua A. Cohen, and Javier Reyna based on a story by Michael Paré and Lomond.

The pic follows a semi-retired special ops assassin (Berenger) and a DEA agent (Gigandet) who cross paths on separate missions to stop a cyber terrorist organization that has built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid and bring catastrophe to the world. Jeff Fahey ( Machete ) also co-stars in the film which goes into production next month.

Elias Axume is producing for Premiere Entertainment and handling worldwide rights. Carlos Rincon, Daniel Zirilli, Stuart Alson, and Nicole Holland will serve as executive producers.

